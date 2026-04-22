Sean Naughton part of an exciting Connacht crop hitting their stride

STUART LANCASTER HAILED Connacht’s stunning win over the Stormers as “right up there” in terms of the great days in his long coaching career.

Any of those Connacht fans lucky enough to be in the stadium surely felt the same way. This was indeed a great Connacht win, and it had Lancaster’s fingerprints all over it.

After a challenging start to his time out west, the province are starting to show encouraging signs of progress under the former England and Leinster coach.

Lancaster arrived in Galway with a reputation for improving young players, but it soon became clear Connacht would be no quick fix. The province finished 13th in the URC table last season, winning just six from 18, with defensive concerns lingering into the new campaign.

In late December Connacht conceded 48 points in defeat to the Dragons – an alarming result which marked the Dragons’ first league win in 15 months and Connacht’s fourth defeat from eight games under their new boss.

In Lancaster’s words, his team were “miles off what I expect”.

Four months later they look transformed, currently on a promising run of form which suggests they can push into the URC play-off positions. Saturday’s defeat of the Stormers leaves them ninth in the table (exactly where they were heading into the weekend’s games).

But in a congested top-half that unexpected five-point haul leaves them just four points off the top four.

There’s going to be plenty more twists over the remaining three rounds of regular-season fixtures, with Connacht facing Edinburgh (away), Munster (home) and the Lions (away) in a testing run-in.

However, the province have momentum on their side, with a Challenge Cup quarter-final loss in Montpellier their only defeat since losing at home to Leinster in late January.

Indeed, Connacht’s current six-game URC run is the best winning streak in the league.

Advertisement

There are multiple reasons for their up-turn in form, with Bundee Aki a catalyst after returning from suspension at the end of February and captain Cian Prendergast setting the tone with hard-nosed, tireless displays, but over the recent run of fixtures a number of younger squad members are having a greater impact on performances.

The win in Cape Town was a perfect encapsulation of that. Props Billy Bohan (20) and Sam Illo (25) had a fine game against a Stormers front row which all boasted international experience. Academy hooker Matthew Victory (22) was also called in to replace Dave Heffernan in the first half.

Stuart Lancaster celebrates with Sam Illo after the win in Cape Town. Steve Haag Sports / EJ Langer/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / EJ Langer/INPHO / EJ Langer/INPHO

Illo’s progress has been hampered by injuries but a sustained run in the starting team is clearly standing to the former Ireland U20s international, while Bohan showed enough to be called into an injury-hit Ireland squad just a couple of caps into his Connacht career.

Harry West (23 next week) had some smart involvements on the wing as he continued to showcase his versatility. The Ballina man debuted for Connacht at fullback in October, and was on a run of five consecutive starts at outside centre before making his first start on the wing in Cape Town.

Hugh Gavin (22) came off the bench in the opening exchanges for his first appearance since December due to injury, and while the centre showed some signs of rust with a couple of errors his physicality was notable.

At outside centre, John Devine (22) made just his second start and scored his first Connacht try across a busy 80-minute showing.

John Devine gets @connachtrugby back in this 🟢



A mistake at the restart and the away side make no mistake 👏 pic.twitter.com/C6WcgI3qOS — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) April 18, 2026

And against a Stormers side packed with Springboks, Connacht’s half-backs were assured and controlled throughout.

Scrum-half Ben Murphy (24) was excellent, moving the ball at pace, showcasing his sharp passing skills and kicking well under pressure. Murphy scored Connacht’s bonus-point try which pushed them into the lead in the 70th minute – running the support line to benefit from Shayne Bolton’s chip and chase.

Ben Murphy gets @connachtrugby level and the bonus point try! 🟢



It's game on in Cape Town 💪 pic.twitter.com/c4dCQ2Nwbd — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) April 18, 2026

Murphy was partnered by Sean Naughton (21), who started at out-half in the Connacht shirt for just the second time.

While Naughton played 10 coming through the ranks (he was the back-up out-half to Jack Murphy for the Ireland U20s in 2024), his previous six starts for Connacht all came at fullback. He’s also covered 10 off the bench this season and started the Challenge Cup defeat to Montpellier at out-half – with Jack Carty on the bench and Josh Ioane injured.

Naughton’s progress at 10 suggests Connacht are building nice depth in the position. While the long-serving Carty is set to retire at the end of this season, the in-form Ciarán Frawley is moving west this summer while Ioane is signed up for another year.

Naughton has an X-factor to his game and is an excellent goal-kicker, but the Stormers performance was more about control and decision-making, playing a key part in Connacht not just staying in the fight, but crucially, finishing on top.

Trailing by 10 points inside the final half-hour, having only managed to put seven points on the scoreboard, Connacht out-scored their hosts 26-7 over the final 25 minutes to record an historic first win in Cape Town – Naughton putting the icing on the cake with his late intercept try.

"This will be the killer blow from @connachtrugby" 🗣️



Sean Naughton seals a statement win in Cape Town 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mvuRHSAiJG — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) April 18, 2026

Over the past few years Connacht could hardly have envisioned such a performance with so many players unavailable on the day. This was a disciplined showing from a young Connacht side who are clearly well-prepared and playing with confidence.

The effort was backboned by a dogged team effort in defence – only four teams made more turnovers than Connacht’s eight last weekend, while their fluid attacking style also caused damage.

Lancaster is shaping a team who like having the ball in their hands. Only Glasgow (156.4) are averaging more carries per game than Connacht (138.6 – level with Leinster), while they are sixth in the table when it comes to average tries per game (3.4) and fifth for average defenders beaten (22.5).

However the rest of the season plays out, Connacht are now showing steady signs of progress, and the Stormers win will have been a highly-satisfying day for any of the coaches who helped nurture so many of those players through the Connacht Academy.

Squad depth has previously been a problem for Connacht, but if Lancaster’s young charges can continue to develop, days like last Saturday can become a more regular occurrence.