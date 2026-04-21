Cork City on hunt for fourth women's manager in three seasons after Ryan exit

CORK CITY ARE on the hunt for their fourth women’s manager in three seasons following the resignation of Barry Ryan.

Ryan stepped up from the U19s in the off season, but with City rooted bottom of the Women’s Premier Division with zero points and one goal scored in four games, the Tipperary native has taken the decision to depart.

“Cork City FC can confirm that we have, reluctantly, accepted the resignation of women’s first team manager, Barry Ryan,” reads a club statement.

Advertisement

“After a very successful season managing our Women’s Under 19 team last season, Barry stepped up to the management team of the senior team ahead of the 2026 season.

“The club would like to thank Barry for everything he has done in his time at the club and wish him every success in the future.

“An update on the appointment of a new manager will be provided in due course.”

Ryan’s exit comes after Cork’s 4-1 loss to Wexford on Sunday, where Eva Mangan broke the deadlock with a direct free-kick.

The Leesiders have not won a competitive game since last April – against Waterford – and are now searching for their fourth boss in three seasons after Danny Murphy (2022-24) and Frank Kelleher (2025).

“It has been a privilege to manage both the Under 19s and the seniors at Cork City,” Barry added.

“I would like to wish the players, staff and everyone at the club the very best of luck for the remainder of the season and into the future.”

This is the second managerial departure in the Women’s Premier Division this season after John Sullivan left back to back champions Athlone Town last month. Brian Shelley, Anthony Faye and Dan Byrne remain in interim charge.