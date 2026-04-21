Ireland set to play in front of record crowd again, with visit of Scotland to Dublin

MORE THAN 20,000 tickets have been sold already for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium next month.

As a result, the record attendance for a home women’s international will be more than doubled.

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The crowd of 9,206 that turned out for Ireland’s Six Nations win over Italy at Dexcom Stadium in Galway last Saturday was in itself a new record.

Scott Bemand’s side now play their first ever standalone Championship fixture at Aviva Stadium on 17 May.

Before then, Ireland travel to Clermont this weekend to face France on Saturday night (KO: 8.10pm) and welcome Wales to Belfast’s Affidea Stadium on Saturday, 9 May.

Ireland captain Erin King said: “It’s incredibly special to see ticket sales pass 20,000 for our first ever Six Nations match at Aviva Stadium. We have been working hard to grow our Green Wave for a number of years now and through our hard work, performances and results, we want to inspire and excite supporters of all ages to get behind us.

“We saw in Galway on Saturday how significant home support can be for us as a team and there is huge motivation within the group to continue to grow and develop our support base, and just as significantly show the next generation of young players what is possible.”