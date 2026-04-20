McMillan's Munster find some mojo in much-needed win in Italy

ON SATURDAY NIGHT, Munster did their talking on the pitch.

This was a convincing win that the province badly needed. As the voluntary redundancies programme continues and amid internal issues over the signing of Roger Randle as attack coach, there have been plenty of off-pitch distractions recently.

You might have understood if Munster’s players looked a little unfocused early on in Treviso as they face Benetton in a crucial URC game, but that wasn’t the case.

Clayton McMillan’s men came out of the blocks firing and never looked back as they notched a much-needed bonus-point win to lift them to sixth in the table with three regular-season games remaining.

McMillan and his players have spoken plenty recently about giving everyone in and around the province a lift by improving their form on the pitch.

This was their first time in action since the dispiriting Challenge Cup exit in Exeter, and this time Munster’s actions matched their words.

Their alertness and focus were illustrated by the early try Calvin Nash finished from a lineout turnover, with Diarmuid Barron seizing on the loose ball.

Barron and Gavin Coombes move the ball swiftly and then the key touch comes from out-half Jack Crowley.

Benetton centre Tommaso Menoncello decides to blitz up on Crowley, his hope being to make a ball-and-all tackle that shuts down the transition attack.

But Crowley slows his feet and reaches out towards the ball, getting his hands on it as early as possible, then smoothly gets it across his body to beat Menoncello’s linespeed.

With Benetton right wing Louis Lynagh having set up close to the lineout for what he presumes will be an exit play, likely requiring a kick chase from him, there is no one sweeping in the backfield.

That means that Munster centre Alex Nankivell has a clear 3-on-2 on the edge that is a genuine try-scoring chance.

And Nankivell exploits it perfectly, dummying a short pass to Tom Farrell that further lures Benetton fullback Matt Gallagher upfield.

Gallagher committing up and in towards Farrell is the cue Nankivell wants.

The Munster centre instantly throws a long bridge pass over Gallagher to Nash.

There is space for Nash but it still takes speed and poise to finish. Benetton out-half Jacob Umaga is chasing across but Nash gets airborne before he can make contact and finishes beyond Umaga.

It’s a ruthless score for Munster in the seventh minute off a Benetton error.

After their terrible first half against Exeter, it’s just the start Munster wanted. And then they did something that has been a struggle for them in recent months.

Munster had the momentum and they kept hold of it and accelerated.

Roared on by an impressive group of travelling fans, Munster had their second try within 10 minutes, a clever effort on kick return.

John Hodnett carries well initially, then scrum-half Craig Casey shows his awareness to make a darting snipe.

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Casey recognises that Benetton forwards Marcos Gallorini and Giulio Marini are working hard to fold around the corner.

But loosehead prop Destiny Aminu [pink below] hasn’t closed the space to the ruck to fill the left-hand edge of it.

Casey takes the space but Gallorini gets a hand to him, slowing the Munster scrum-half before Menoncello puts him to ground.

Suddenly, Casey is exposed and Menoncello is a turnover threat.

Munster need an accurate clearout to keep the ball.

They get it from Jean Kleyn, a man who takes great pride and pleasure in this kind of thing.

Menoncello fails to release the ball after being cleared off his feet by Kleyn, so the ball is slower than ideal, but Munster still score on the next phase.

Another gem of a Crowley pass unlocks Benetton.

Umaga brings the linespeed this time, hoping to intercept a long pass or at least dissuade Crowley from throwing it.

Despite Umaga looking to fill the passing channel, Crowley backs himself to get the ball across him to Nankivell.

The Munster out-half doesn’t take any forward steps this time, simply standing and ripping his pass with as much velocity as he can generate.

Crowley’s pass beats Umaga and gives Nankivell time and space.

The Munster centre takes full advantage again as he fends his way past exposed Benetton second row Federico Ruzza, draws up Gallagher, and frees Farrell.

Umaga desperately tries to cover back, but Farrell finishes for Munster.

Munster are cruising with a 12-0 lead and after dealing with Benetton’s bid at a recovery, they continue to build on the strong start.

Coombes crosses for their third from close range, helped by accurate latch work by Hodnett and Nankivell.

Number eight Coombes has a slick offload to Nash in the build-up to Munster’s fourth score soon after half time, with Kleyn sealing it from a couple of metres out.

Replacement back row Alex Kendellen is on the end of a well-placed Crowley kick pass for their fifth, with comes on penalty advantage after some patient, punchy, accurate ball-carrying and ruck work.

Then the pick of their seven-try haul comes in the 59th minute.

It starts with sub loosehead Michael Milne and Kendellen making a turnover tackle.

Munster were obviously pleased with their attack against Benetton but there were also some strong moments defensively, this among them.

Benetton did still manage eight linebreaks but defence coach Denis Leamy surely enjoyed the intent and physicality he saw at other stages, with Munster landing plenty of dominant tackles and winning five breakdown turnovers.

In this instance, blindside flanker Tom Ahern pounces on the dislodged ball and we get a sense of the freedom Munster are playing with at this stage of the game.

There’s knock-on advantage in play, of course, but it’s a lovely bit of skill from Ahern as he scoops up the ball and flings it straight out the back with his right hand, finding Coombes.

Coombes passes to Nankivell, who lights up once again.

As well as making the dancing break through a bunch of Benetton forwards, Nankivell has the acceleration to go clear, then the strength to stay on his feet as he meets contact on the 22-metre line.

That allows Ahern, Coombes, and Lee Barron time to get to him and clearout, with Casey then finding Nash in plenty of space close to the touchline for further gains.

Coombes shows his handling skill with a deft tip-in pass on the next phase.

Once again, the Munster pass beats an onrushing Benetton defender and allows them to continue playing on top of the defence.

The returning Oli Jager is next onto the ball and plays a smooth sweep pass out the back for Crowley, whose own catch-pass is rapid again.

Nankivell decides not to move the ball wide, ducking back in to carry.

But Munster strike the killer blow on the next phase.

It’s captain Tadhg Beirne who connects with Casey for a nice finish.

With Benetton’s Umaga and Malakai Fekitoa turned in to read Casey’s pass, Beirne picks a clever line in between them.

His scrum-half is on the same wavelength and Beirne powers through the tackle of Umaga to score.

Munster are 38-10 to the good and though yellow cards for Crowley and Casey follow in the final quarter, McMillan’s side finish the game in style as replacement back row Brian Gleeson powers over for their seventh try.

Munster certainly still have plenty of hard work to do in the coming weeks and the real job is to build on this win, finally delivering far more consistency in a season that has lacked it.

But after a tumultuous few weeks for the province, Saturday night in Treviso must have felt good.