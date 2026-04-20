Erling Haaland taunts Arsenal by reminding them they have ‘come up short’ before

ERLING HAALAND POINTED out that Arsenal have “come up short” in previous seasons after firing Manchester City to a vital win over their title rivals on Sunday.

The Norwegian struck a second-half winner as City slashed the Gunners’ lead at the top of the Premier League to three points with a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

City also have a game in hand and, with momentum on their side, now have the chance to displace the long-time leaders by winning at struggling Burnley on Wednesday.

Haaland acknowledged Arsenal have still been the stand-out team of the campaign but City are determined to chase them down and deny them a first league crown since 2004.

Asked if City had got into Arsenal’s heads, Haaland said: “I don’t know, you need to ask them.

“The last seasons they’ve come up short. For now they are first and they are still there, they’ve been the best team of the season.

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“I don’t want to speak too much about them because they are an amazing team and we should focus on ourselves.

“We know exactly the situation. We’re still second, we play on Wednesday.

“There are a few of us who have been in this situation before, (as well as) a lot of new (players). It’s about staying calm and thinking about what you can do.”

Haaland’s 65th-minute strike settled a compelling encounter and spared Gianluigi Donnarumma’s blushes after the goalkeeper had gifted Kai Havertz an equaliser to cancel out Rayan Cherki’s brilliant opener.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was at fault for Arsenal’s equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA).

Haaland also hit a post but Arsenal had numerous chances too, hitting the goal frame through Eberechi Eze and Gabriel while Havertz spurned a good opportunity in stoppage time.

Arsenal’s defeat was their second in succession and the situation has changed dramatically since City’s frustrating 1-1 draw at West Ham last month left them trailing by nine points.

Haaland said: “After West Ham, everybody wrote that it was over. That was the feeling.

“It’s boring but you have to focus game by game. Enjoy this but now you need to start thinking about (Burnley). That’s the reality of this club in this title race, because the last weeks is when things get decided.”

Haaland was involved in one of the game’s main talking points when his running battle with Arsenal defender Gabriel threatened to boil over in the closing stages.

Tempers frayed between Erling Haaland and Gabriel, who escaped a red card for appearing to aim a headbutt at the Norwegian (Martin Rickett/PA). PA PA

Both were booked for pushing each other in a flare-up of an old rivalry but Gabriel was fortunate not to be sent off for pushing his head towards Haaland.

Haaland said: “I think that is a red card. If I go down, it’s a red card but I would never do this. My father taught me this, ‘stay on your feet and don’t be a…’ – it starts with P.

“That’s the reality. Maybe yes I should have gone down, maybe it would be easier, but I didn’t and I got a yellow card for it.

“It’s wrestling here and there. A lot of duels, a lot of scratches. Sometimes my missus is not so happy about this, it looks a bit wrong! But that’s the reality.”