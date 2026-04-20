Connacht name former World Cup winner as their incoming scrum coach

CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE named Trevor Woodman as their incoming scrum coach for next season.

The 2003 World Cup winner as a loosehead prop with England has been coaching for over 15 years in the English Premiership. That was made up of a 12-year stint with Gloucester and four seasons at London Wasps.

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Woodman began his coaching career in 2014 as a scrum coach with Australia while working with Sydney University.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster believes he is an ideal replacement for Cullie Tucker who is departing to become head coach of Ireland U20s.

Lancaster stated, “Trevor has been a brilliant servant to English rugby both as a player and coach, so his move to Connacht next season is great news for all the players and supporters.

“I’ve followed his coaching career for a long time, and the impact he has made on many young and experienced forwards is clear to see. He really impressed in the interview process on his desire to take on a new challenge and join us here in Connacht and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his family for the start of next season.”

Woodman himself cited a desire for new challenges, saying, “There’s plenty of reasons why this is the right move for me. After many years in the Premiership I want to challenge myself in a new environment, so moving to Ireland and joining an exciting club like Connacht, who are on the rise on and off the field, is a perfect fit for me and my family…

“I’m also very excited by the opportunity to work with Stuart who is one of the most well-respected coaches in world rugby, and has been there and done it at the highest level.”