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Louth's Sam Mulroy and Dublin's Sean Bugler. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Dates For Diary

Leinster GAA confirm senior football semi-final fixture details

The games will take place on the weekend of 2-3 May.
9.21am, 20 Apr 2026

LEINSTER GAA HAVE confirmed their senior football semi-final fixture details in the wake of yesterday’s quarter-final action.

Reigning champions Louth will take on Dublin in Portlaoise on Saturday 2 May, while the following day Kildare will meet Westmeath in Tullamore on Sunday 3 May.

Both games will be live on GAA+.

Title holders Louth are bidding to reach a fourth successive final against a Dublin team that defeated them in the 2023 and 2024 deciders. Kildare last reached the Leinster final in 2022, while Westmeath must go back to 2016 for their last provincial showpiece appearance.

Louth ran out 1-25 to 0-11 victors over Wexford yesterday, while Dublin survived Wicklow’s challenge to prevail by 2-16 to 2-14. Kildare ran out five-point winners, 2-20 to 2-15, against Laois, while Westmeath stunned Division 2 league champions Meath by claiming victory, 4-18 to 0-25.

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2026 Leinster senior football semi-finals

Saturday 2 May

  • Louth v Dublin, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7pm – GAA+.

Sunday 3 May

  • Kildare v Westmeath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm - GAA+.

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