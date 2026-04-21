Karren Brady to leave West Ham after 16 years as vice-chair

KAREN BRADY IS stepping down as vice-chair of West Ham, the club have announced.

The 57-year-old Baroness, best known to the public for her role as an adviser to Lord Sugar on the BBC show ‘The Apprentice’, has been in the role for over 16 years.

Her departure comes with the Hammers two points and one place above the Premier League relegation zone with five matches to play.

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Brady took up her role with West Ham after David Gold and David Sullivan bought the club.

She previously worked as managing director at Birmingham after Sullivan purchased that club.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside the board, management, players, staff and supporters at West Ham United,” Brady said.

“Together we have achieved remarkable milestones, but the highlight for me will always be lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy – a moment that will stay with me forever. I am deeply grateful for the relationships, challenges and opportunities that have shaped my time at the club.”

During Brady’s tenure the club completed their move from Upton Park to the London Stadium, which was built as the flagship venue for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Brady added: “While this chapter closes, my passion for football and commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders remains undiminished. I wish West Ham United every success for the future and look forward to following their continued achievements with pride.”

Sullivan, the club’s chair, described Brady as an “exceptional leader” and added: “We wish her every success in her future endeavours and thank her for her outstanding contribution over the past 16 years.”