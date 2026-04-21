Munster announce two-year contract extension for Calvin Nash

MUNSTER AND IRELAND WINGER Calvin Nash has signed a new two-year contract extension with the province.

The new deal will run until at least 2028. Nash was a try-scorer in Saturday’s URC win over Benetton where he made his 99th appearance for the club.

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He played his club and schools rugby with Young Munster RFC and Crescent College Comprehensive respectively. The 28-year-old also lined out for the Cookies in the AIL and joined the Munster Academy in 2016, making his senior debut against Edinburgh in February 2017.

Calvin scored the first of his 28 Munster tries against Zebre in 2017, and subsequently made his Champions Cup debut against Ospreys in January 2020.

✌️ Two more for Calvin!



✍️ Muster Rugby are pleased to announce a two-year contract extension for Ireland international winger Calvin Nash.#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tLQz9HTvEo — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 21, 2026

Nash has earned 12 Ireland caps since his debut against Italy in August 2023.

Injuries have limited his involvement so far this season but he has still contributed two tries in his eight appearances, including the opener in Treviso on Saturday night.