Marco Rose appointed Bournemouth head coach on three-year deal from summer

BOURNEMOUTH HAVE ANNOUNCED Marco Rose will succeed Andoni Iraola as the club’s head coach in the summer.

The German has agreed a three-year deal at the Vitality Stadium.

Iraola revealed last week he will leave the Cherries when his contract expires at the end of the season, bringing an end to a successful three-year reign.

Despite hoping to extend the Spaniard’s stay, Bournemouth were prepared for that scenario and have moved quickly to appoint his replacement as part of their long-term project.

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“AFC Bournemouth is delighted to confirm the appointment of Marco Rose as the club’s new head coach on a three-year contract, which will begin following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season,” read a club statement.

“The 49-year-old arrives on the south coast with a wealth of experience at the highest level of European football.”

Rose has been without a club since he was sacked by RB Leipzig in March 2025 and previously managed RB Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.

He has a track record of player development, having worked with the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Dominik Szoboszlai during his career.

Bournemouth’s owners were attracted by the 49-year-old’s high-pressing, attacking style of play, which they believe aligns with the club’s identity.

Rose has Champions League and Europa League experience from his time in Austria and Germany, and could potentially be involved in a European campaign next term.

Bournemouth sit eighth in the Premier League table, level on points with sixth-placed Chelsea, amid a 13-game unbeaten run.

Following back-to-back 2-1 away wins at Arsenal and Newcastle, the Cherries begin their final five games at home to FA Cup semi-finalists Leeds on Wednesday evening.

The club statement continued: “The club’s immediate focus remains firmly on finishing the current campaign as strongly as possible, with the players and staff continuing to show full commitment to achieving positive results and building on the current 13-game unbeaten run.

“Everyone at AFC Bournemouth looks forward to welcoming Marco to Vitality Stadium as he begins his role as head coach in the summer.”

The departing Iraola, 43, arrived in Dorset on an initial two-year deal in June 2023, taking over a side which finished 15th under Gary O’Neil.