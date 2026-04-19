8. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 9. Tony Kelly (C) (Ballyea)
10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 11. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), 12. Sean Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)
13. Shane Meehan (Banner), 14. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg, Inis)
Subs:
16. Eamonn Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona)
17. John Conlon (Clonlara)
18. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg, Inis)
19. Ronan Kilroy (Banner)
20. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)
21. Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin)
22. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara)
23. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
24. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
25. Conor Leen (Corofin)
26. Senan Dunford (Tubber)
52 mins ago
1:02PM
Hello and welcome along to the start of our coverage for the 2026 Munster SHC round-robin.
First up is Clare v Waterford in Ennis, and we have the repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final to follow later this afternoon when Tipperary host Cork in Thurles. We’ll be bringing you through all the live coverage of both games.
And so, we start in Cusack Park as the 2024 All-Ireland champions look to avenge last year’s disappointment of not qualifying out of Munster against a Waterford side who will launch their latest bid to finally progress out of the province.
We’ll have team news for you shortly as we edge closer to the 2pm throw-in. And as always, we want to hear from you. So, do get in touch if you have any thoughts on today’s matches.
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LIVE: Clare v Waterford, Munster SHC
Not long to go now. Can you call it?
Poll Results:
Clare change before throw-in:
Shane O’Donnell starts ahead of Shane Meehan
Some pre-match reading:
And here is the Waterford team
1. Billy Nolan [Roanmore]
2. Ian Kenny [Ballygunner], 3. Mark Fitzgerald [Passage], 4. Aaron O’Neill [Ballygunner]
5. Calum Lyons [Ballyduff Lower], 6. Paddy Leavey [Ballygunner], 7. Shane Bennett [Ballysaggart]
8. Darragh Lyons [Dungarvan], 9. Jack Prendergast [Lismore]
10. Jack Fagan [De La Salle], 11. Stephen Bennett [Ballysaggart], 12. Jamie Barron [Fourmilewater]
13. Dessie Hutchinson [Ballygunner], 14. Seán Walsh [Fourmilewater], Michael Kiely [Abbeyside/Ballinacourty]
Subs:
Here is how Clare have been named to line out
1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)
2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Adam Hogan (Feakle)
5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford), 7. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
8. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 9. Tony Kelly (C) (Ballyea)
10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 11. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), 12. Sean Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)
13. Shane Meehan (Banner), 14. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg, Inis)
Subs:
Hello and welcome along to the start of our coverage for the 2026 Munster SHC round-robin.
First up is Clare v Waterford in Ennis, and we have the repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final to follow later this afternoon when Tipperary host Cork in Thurles. We’ll be bringing you through all the live coverage of both games.
And so, we start in Cusack Park as the 2024 All-Ireland champions look to avenge last year’s disappointment of not qualifying out of Munster against a Waterford side who will launch their latest bid to finally progress out of the province.
We’ll have team news for you shortly as we edge closer to the 2pm throw-in. And as always, we want to hear from you. So, do get in touch if you have any thoughts on today’s matches.
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Clare GAA GAA Hurling Minute-by-Minute Munster SHC Waterford GAA