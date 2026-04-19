LIVE: Clare v Waterford, Munster SHC

Hello and welcome along to the start of our coverage for the 2026 Munster SHC round-robin.

First up is Clare v Waterford in Ennis, and we have the repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final to follow later this afternoon when Tipperary host Cork in Thurles. We’ll be bringing you through all the live coverage of both games.

And so, we start in Cusack Park as the 2024 All-Ireland champions look to avenge last year’s disappointment of not qualifying out of Munster against a Waterford side who will launch their latest bid to finally progress out of the province.

We’ll have team news for you shortly as we edge closer to the 2pm throw-in. And as always, we want to hear from you. So, do get in touch if you have any thoughts on today’s matches.