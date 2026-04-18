Biggest storyline, key players: The 42 writers look ahead to All-Ireland SHC

1. One storyline to watch out for in the provincial hurling championships?

Declan Bogue: To take a helicopter view, and it’s one that the Hurling Development Committee will be keeping a keen eye on given the make-up of the Kildare backroom team, but I really hope that Kildare and Offaly can be seriously competitive in Leinster. A win or three would be splendid. But given how hard it is to blur the various tiers in hurling, just avoiding morale-sapping margins of defeat would be a good thing for the aspirations of several counties.

Sinéad Farrell: Too many to choose from: Have rumours of Kilkenny’s demise been greatly exaggerated? Is this the year that Waterford finally unpick the lock and qualify out of Munster? How will Galway’s kids handle the championship pace of life? And how will Tipperary’s All-Ireland defence unfold? There’s lots to get excited about.

Ronan Early: I’m particularly interested in Clare. Such a disappointing defence of the All-Ireland title last season, but such fine margins in their Munster elimination – one point from their two home games could well have been four, or at least three. If they can get out of the province then a glorious final chapter is possible for their stalwarts, but fail and it’s quite probably the end for some household names. Their game with Tipperary on Saturday night, 16 May has a season-defining feel to it.

Clare hurler Tony Kelly. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Ciarán Kennedy: I’ve deleted this answer twice, but I’m going to stick with my gut. Dublin can win Leinster for the first time since 2013.

Fintan O’Toole: Who will lose out in the high stakes Munster qualification race? Waterford have struggled to emerge but will fight desperately to change that pattern of results, while Clare’s difficulties last year as reigning All-Ireland champions, are a reminder to the top three from 2025, that everyone is vulnerable.

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2. Pick one game you’re looking forward to in the provinces?

DB: Ack sure it has to be Tipp-Cork. In Semple Stadium, a full house with some of the Tipp tickets being sent back and no doubt, snapped up by young Rebels. But you can pick any week and it’s the same story.

A noble mention to the meeting of Down and Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup, which will become the de facto Ulster final in the absence of anything official.

SF:It has to be the repeat of the All-Ireland final this weekend – Tipperary v Cork in Thurles will make for compelling viewing.

RE: Sorry to be unoriginal, but 19 April, Tipp-Cork in Thurles has been pencilled into at least 100,000 calenders since the fixture was set.

CK: Well you could pick one every weekend, but in the here and now it’s hard to look past Tipperary v Cork this weekend. Imagine the confidence the winners will take from it? The repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final could set the tone for the entire summer.

FOT: Let’s go for the opening provincial hurling game of the season. Galway, who enjoyed a richly positive league, host a Kilkenny team in Salthill this afternoon, seven weeks after they trounced them by 18 points. The Kilkenny response will be fascinating and the insight into Galway’s summer aspirations.

A dejected Eoin Cody after their loss in March to Galway. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

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3. Which player are you most looking forward to watching?

DB: Ah there’s loads. Noel McGrath for the range of passing. Ronan Maher for the defiance. Aaron Gillane for his combustible danger. Dáithí Burke. John Conlon. Shane O’Donnell.

But I’m a sucker for the tricksters. Can we please, please see a fit Austin Gleeson this summer? Ultimately, I’ll be glued to Cian Lynch.

SF: Galway’s Aaron Niland.

RE: Loads, but Cian Lynch is always at the top of the list for me.

Waterford's Austin Gleeson with team-mate Iarlaith Daly. ©INPHO ©INPHO

CK: Austin Gleeson, I just hope we actually get to watch him. We barely saw Gleeson in a Waterford jersey in 2025, but just look back at some of his clips for Mount Sion last summer – he’s still got it. If he’s fit and even a shadow of his former self, honestly, it might make my summer.

FOT: Darragh Fitzgibbon – Cork’s captain and most important player is brilliant to watch in full flight – and John McGrath, Tipperary’s supreme goal poacher enjoyed a striking revival last year.

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4. Name the three teams that come out from Leinster?

DB: Kilkenny and Galway, and I think Wexford will make their home game against Dublin count and squeeze through.

SF: Galway, Kilkenny, Dublin.

RE: Galway, Kilkenny and Wexford.

CK: Dublin, Kilkenny, Galway.

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FOT: Galway and Kilkenny, and then Dublin to complete the trio, bettering Wexford in that key mid-May game.

Dublin manager Niall Ó Ceallacháin. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

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5. Name the three teams that come out from Munster?

DB: Sheesh. Limerick get there all the time. Tipperary will get the heavy lifting done early. And Clare will pip Cork to third place.

SF: Limerick, Cork, Tipperary.

RE: Limerick, Clare, Cork.

CK: Limerick, Cork, Tipperary. FOT: Limerick, said with conviction. Tipperary and Cork, said with less conviction, torn between that pair and Clare for two to emerge. Limerick hurlers Gearoid Hegarty and Aaron Gillane after their win in the league final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

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