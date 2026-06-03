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standout performers

Five players from Irish provinces named in URC Team of the Season

South African sides the DHL Stormers and the Vodacom Bulls had three players each in the XV.
11.30am, 3 Jun 2026
6

ULSTER, CONNACHT AND Leinster have had players named in the BKT URC Elite XV of the season.

Ireland star Stuart McCloskey has been chosen at inside centre after an outstanding season for both club and country, while his Ulster team-mate Werner Kok is rewarded for his 10 tries with a wing spot.

Connacht forwards Cian Prendergast and Darragh Murray also make the team, while Leinster’s Thomas Clarkson is named at tighthead prop.

South African sides the DHL Stormers and the Vodacom Bulls provide the biggest contingent with three apiece.

BKT URC Elite XV of the season:

  1. Ntuthuko Mchunu, DHL Stormers 
  2. Johann Grobbelaar, Vodacom Bulls
  3. Thomas Clarkson, Leinster Rugby 
  4. Darragh Murray, Connacht Rugby 
  5. Cobus Wiese, Vodacom Bulls 
  6. Cian Prendergast, Connacht Rugby 
  7. Ruan Venter, Fidelity SecureDrive Lions
  8. Evan Roos, DHL Stormers
  9. Embrose Papier, Vodacom Bulls
  10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, DHL Stormers 
  11. Kyle Rowe, Glasgow Warriors
  12. Stuart McCloskey, Ulster Rugby
  13. Stafford McDowall, Glasgow Warriors 
  14. Werner Kok, Ulster Rugby 
  15. Quan Horn, Fidelity SecureDrive Lions

Award winners:

Gilbert Golden Boot: Chris Smith (Fidelity SecureDrive Lions)

IPVanish Tackle Machine: Ben Carter (Dragons RFC)

Ironman: Quan Horn (Fidelity SecureDrive Lions)

OFX Top Try Scorer: Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)

Playmaker: Jack Walsh (Ospreys)

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Tom Bowen (Cardiff Rugby)

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