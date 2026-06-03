ULSTER, CONNACHT AND Leinster have had players named in the BKT URC Elite XV of the season.
Ireland star Stuart McCloskey has been chosen at inside centre after an outstanding season for both club and country, while his Ulster team-mate Werner Kok is rewarded for his 10 tries with a wing spot.
Connacht forwards Cian Prendergast and Darragh Murray also make the team, while Leinster’s Thomas Clarkson is named at tighthead prop.
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South African sides the DHL Stormers and the Vodacom Bulls provide the biggest contingent with three apiece.
BKT URC Elite XV of the season:
Ntuthuko Mchunu, DHL Stormers
Johann Grobbelaar, Vodacom Bulls
Thomas Clarkson, Leinster Rugby
Darragh Murray, Connacht Rugby
Cobus Wiese, Vodacom Bulls
Cian Prendergast, Connacht Rugby
Ruan Venter, Fidelity SecureDrive Lions
Evan Roos, DHL Stormers
Embrose Papier, Vodacom Bulls
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, DHL Stormers
Kyle Rowe, Glasgow Warriors
Stuart McCloskey, Ulster Rugby
Stafford McDowall, Glasgow Warriors
Werner Kok, Ulster Rugby
Quan Horn, Fidelity SecureDrive Lions
Award winners:
Gilbert Golden Boot: Chris Smith (Fidelity SecureDrive Lions)
IPVanish Tackle Machine: Ben Carter (Dragons RFC)
Ironman: Quan Horn (Fidelity SecureDrive Lions)
OFX Top Try Scorer: Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)
Playmaker: Jack Walsh (Ospreys)
Next-Gen Player of the Season: Tom Bowen (Cardiff Rugby)
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Five players from Irish provinces named in URC Team of the Season
ULSTER, CONNACHT AND Leinster have had players named in the BKT URC Elite XV of the season.
Ireland star Stuart McCloskey has been chosen at inside centre after an outstanding season for both club and country, while his Ulster team-mate Werner Kok is rewarded for his 10 tries with a wing spot.
Connacht forwards Cian Prendergast and Darragh Murray also make the team, while Leinster’s Thomas Clarkson is named at tighthead prop.
South African sides the DHL Stormers and the Vodacom Bulls provide the biggest contingent with three apiece.
BKT URC Elite XV of the season:
Award winners:
Gilbert Golden Boot: Chris Smith (Fidelity SecureDrive Lions)
IPVanish Tackle Machine: Ben Carter (Dragons RFC)
Ironman: Quan Horn (Fidelity SecureDrive Lions)
OFX Top Try Scorer: Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)
Playmaker: Jack Walsh (Ospreys)
Next-Gen Player of the Season: Tom Bowen (Cardiff Rugby)
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Connacht Leinster Rugby Rugby Union standout performers Ulster URC