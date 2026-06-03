'Disenfranchised, undervalued and a lack of belonging': Ger Brennan breaks silence on 12-week ban

DUBLIN MANAGER GER Brennan has issued a lengthy statement calling for clarity around remarks made by GAA President Jarlath Burns this week.

Brennan is currently serving the final weeks of a 12-week ban imposed following a half-time altercation with a member of the Galway backroom team during side’s Division 1 league clash in March.

Brennan is set to be available to resume sideline duties for Dublin’s Round 2B clash against Cavan, which has been fixed for Sunday 14 June – the day after his suspension ends.

His case has remained a topic of continued debate in recent weeks, and was again brought to the fore when Donegal manager Jim McGuinness escaped any sanction for shoving Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Connor at half time in the sides’ All-Ireland series meeting last month.

Speaking on Tuesday, GAA President Burns said that the circumstances between Brennan’s and McGuinness’s case were “different”, as the later was deemed to have been dealt with at the time by the match referee, and that the referee’s report is “sacrosanct”.

In his first public comments since suspension – sent out through his solicitor Conor Salley – Brennan has sought “to correct certain matters now brought into the public domain by the association”.

‘My client never had a wish to publicise his case and significantly has not made any public comment since the match in Galway but now feels compelled to do so.

‘Firstly, my client welcomes the massive GAA public support for him personally and for his position in the mainstream and social media, both in the aftermath of the conclusion of the process nearly 7 weeks ago, and again in recent weeks.

‘He thanked the CHC, CAC and DRA members at the conclusion of each hearing and wishes to thank them again publicly, for the expedient and professional manner in which his case was dealt, despite his obvious personal disappointment at the outcome.

‘My client dealt with the entire strands of the GAA disciplinary process concerning his infraction in private forums and was extremely surprised at the public comments made yesterday.

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‘It is also noteworthy that at hearing, appeal and at the DRA, the outcomes were reported in the media within minutes of the decisions being conveyed to him.

‘In addition, the DRA written decision has yet to be released to the parties, yet extracts have inexplicably in recent weeks appeared in a national newspaper.

‘Mr Brennan from the outset and throughout the process accepted wrongdoing, apologised for his actions and suggested the appropriate infraction was ‘disruptive conduct’, with the proportionate and balanced punishment a 4 week/1 game ban warranted.

‘Ironically, this was the very same infraction sent to ‘the pitch invader’ whom he intervened with, after Brian Howard had been attacked.

‘Mr Burns has now sought to infer that my client’s infraction was “different” in that he received a red card and has referred to the referees’ report as “sacrosanct” – meaning that it is ‘untouchable’ and ‘not open to criticism or challenge’!

GAA President Jarlath Burns at the launch of the All-Ireland series. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

‘However, rather than process the red card in the normal manner, the CCCC, in advance of their following meeting, sought to seek clarification as ‘the pitch invader’ was not listed as a team official on the team official’s list, as required under CCCC match regulations.

‘The Galway team official list differed from the referee’s report, and it was therefore reasonably argued throughout the process that a lesser infraction was more appropriate given the clear inconsistency.

‘My client considers the description of “irrational” in respect of comparisons with his case and another incident in another game as insulting to those holding that widely held view. Moreover, he is further concerned that the Uachtarán stated that “it’s more embarrassing for the CCCC to lose a case” brought by it at hearing, appeal, or DRA.

‘Natural justice of course dictates that justice ought to be done and no CCC should ever be ‘embarrassed’ at an infraction brought not being proven. Indeed, the GAA’s own disciplinary handbook at page 16 states “…the process is about getting the right answer, not “winning” or “losing”.

Ger Brennan prior to beoing sent off by referee Fergal Kelly. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

‘It was also intimated that if Dublin are fixed to play next Sunday, as opposed to Saturday that my client’s suspension “will be over”. Again, this is not the case. Following the 12-week draconian ban wherein my client will have been suspended for either 4 and a half, or 5 and a half games, depending on when the CCCC schedule Dublin’s next game, Mr Brennan remains further suspended for 30% of the NFL in 2027.

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‘Others can and will no doubt judge if this is fair, proportionate or balanced in the context of how the CCCC process all alleged infractions.

‘My client is most concerned, that in his view, a consistent and equitable approach is unfortunately not being applied to every team, player and manager by the CCCC, in dealing with disciplinary matters arising.

‘Mr Brennan is heartened however by verbal confirmation from the Uachtarán to Dublin GAA last week, that Ard Comhairle intends considering the fairness of the penalty for the infraction listed at Rial 7.2(c) Category IVa TO 2026, with a view to considering bringing a motion to Congress 2027, to amend or alter the penalty.

‘My client is a committed GAA volunteer and has never sought any media attention since his infraction over 10 weeks ago. As a result of his suspension however, his family have suffered, his son’s underage team have been a coach short, the Dublin Senior Football team have been severely prejudiced, and he himself has been personally affected.

‘He feels disenfranchised, undervalued and a lack of belonging to the association given the events of the past three months.

‘These views were indeed conveyed privately by email to Uachtarán, Ard-stiúrthóir and the CCCC, in advance of yesterday’s public comments.

‘Indeed, Ard-stiúrthóir Tom Ryan had subsequently provided a positive private written response to Mr Brennan. My client also wishes to commend and thank his family, close friends and the members of the County Committee and management committee of Dublin GAA for their unwavering support of him.

‘It is important however that the above facts of the matter are known publicly given the comments made by the association and the subsequent inaccuracies reported in the media yesterday and today, concerning my client and his case. My client would also welcome the GAA publicly putting the record straight.’

Is Mise,

Conor Sally, Solicitor, on behalf of my client Mr Ger Brennan, Bainisteoir, Dublin Senior Football Team.