Louth and Kildare through to Leinster SFC semis, Monaghan march on in Ulster

Leinster senior football championship

Louth 1-25 Wexford 0-11

Kildare 2-20 Laois 2-15

Ulster senior football championship

Monaghan 0-27 Cavan 2-14

DEFENDING LEINSTER FOOTBALL champions Louth set up a May bank holiday weekend semi-final against Dublin by comfortably dispatching Wexford in Carlow.

A pair of two-pointers from Ciaran Keenan and Sam Mulroy shortly before the break pushed Gavin Devlin’s side into a 0-14 to 0-5 lead at half time, and they kicked on from there with an unanswered 1-4 after the restart.

The game’s only goal came from the penalty spot, dispatched by captain Mulroy who finished with 1-4 on the day, moving Louth into a 1-18 to 0-5 lead before they pulled clear to win by an impressive 17 points.

On the other side of the draw, Kildare will play Sunday’s shock winners Westmeath in the other semi-final.

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The Lilywhites were made to work for their five-point win against Laois in Newbridge, with 1-4 from Darragh Kirwan ultimately proving decisive.

Laois started brightly and first-half goals from Paul Kingston and Daragh Galvin had the sides level at the break, 2-7 to 1-10, Kildare’s response coming courtesy of Ben Loakman, who also saw a first-half penalty hit the crossbar.

The O’Moores could never get their noses in front, and Kildare opened the second half with five unanswered points to seize control.

Kirwan’s goal, quickly followed by a Ben McCormack point, pushed Kildare into a 2-20 to 2-11 lead with six minutes to play, and although Laois chipped away at that deficit, their late rally ran out of time.

Paddy Lynch's second-half penalty was saved by Rory Beggan. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile in Ulster, Monaghan beat Cavan by seven points in Clones to book a semi-final against Derry.

The hosts led by five at the break, 0-13 to 0-8, and there was still five between the sides when Tiarnan Madden scored Cavan’s first goal to keep them in the hunt at 0-18 to 1-10.

Micheál Bannigan and a Rory Beggan 45 kept the scoreboard ticking over for Monaghan, and Beggan made a crucial intervention as the game entered the final quarter, denying Paddy Lynch from the penalty spot.

Cavan trailed by seven before Darragh Lovett’s goal threw them a late lifeline at 0-23 to 2-13.

Instead, the goal was the impetus for the Farney to slam the door shut on their opponents with Stephen Mooney, Bannigan and two more 45s from goalkeeper Beggan closed out Monaghan’s win, with Favour Shehu sent off for Cavan in the final moments.