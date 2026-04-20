The old and the new: O’Connor’s faith rewarded by Cork’s attacking mix

WHEN THE WRECKAGE of Cork’s All-Ireland final display last July was surveyed, one glaring stat jumped off the page.

Registering a mere two points in the second half was a stunning stat in the immediate aftermath and remains as eye-catching nine months later.

The outcome of that game provided the backdrop to the first day out on the 2026 championship road. New venue, new names on both sides, a new manager patrolling the sideline in the Cork case. Yet still the question remained as to how Cork would fare attacking wise after such a severe malfunction.

The answer was emphatic. For the record Cork had equalled their second-half tally for the 2025 final by the 40th minute here, and when Brian Hayes swung over a point in the 44th minute after being fed by the brilliant vision and delivery of Barry Walsh, Cork had bettered it.

By the final whistle they had posted 29 points on the scoreboard and recorded 15 wides. The volume of shots illustrated the control they exerted as the second half progressed. By the finish Cork had got off 31 shots from play, 14 more than Tipperary. They had double the amount of shots in the second half that Tipperary recorded.

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Barry Walsh in action for Cork. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Alan Connolly had a snapshot seven minutes from time that flew wide of Rhys Shelly’s upright but that was their most clearcut goal chance. Look back at the scorelines in the corresponding Semple Stadium fixtures in 2022 and 2024, Cork scored 3-30 and 4-30 respectively as they crushed those Tipperary teams. Goals were the lifeblood of the displays for those Cork successes.

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They needed a different energy source to generate victory yesterday, the points flowed to a sufficient level to deliver the win. By the close of action the starting Cork forward line had recorded 0-20 from play, in stark contrast to the output of 0-5 from their Tipperary counterparts.

How did they manage it? A mixture of the old and the new.

To those fresh faces first. When Cork’s All-Ireland final meltdown was inspected, there were screams for change. That overhaul hasn’t taken place in defence, instead it is the forward line that Ben O’Connor has tweaked. Patrick Horgan’s retirement created one vacancy, yet the change, both personnel and positional, has extended beyond that.

If you’re a county hurling boss entrusting a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old with their starting championship debuts, witnessing them contribute a combined tally of 0-10, nine of those from play, has to provide a hugely satisfying level of vindication. William Buckley, the elder of the two, knocked over six points, while teenager Barry Walsh, the source of selection debate recently as he juggles his senior and U20 duties, struck four points.

“Anything that we asked of them so far in the league and training, they’ve come up trumps for us,” said their manager afterwards.

“We’re just delighted for the two lads. Whatever about ourselves giving them a chance, that’s nothing. They’re putting their hands up. Whether they’re 22 or 32, it makes no difference. But we’re just delighted that the two of them came up trumps for themselves going forward, which is a great confidence boost.”

Walsh had endured a rocky start to the game. In the early exchanges of play he was turned over twice, coughing up possession which paved the way for Tipperary to clip over points through Jake Morris and Oisin O’Donoghue. In another phase he was penalised by Sean Stack for throwing a ball, the subsequent free converted by Tipperary.

It was natural to wonder if those difficulties would spark anxiety in the mind of a player dipping his toes in senior championship waters for the first time. Instead Walsh’s reaction was remarkable, considering that opening turbulence. Neither he or Buckley had a score to their name after 27 minutes, by the time they headed down the tunnel at half-time, they had each pocketed two points apiece.

Perhaps it was unsurprising to seeing Buckley shine in Thurles, a venue he has a strong affiliation with. It was where he registered three points in collecting an All-Ireland minor medal in 2021 at the expense of Galway and where he clipped over four points in the All-Ireland U20 success in 2023 against Offaly.

The St Finbarr’s player is blindingly fast and has a striking lofted technique when shooting, getting great elevation on a couple of his left-handed points to send the ball soaring into the air. Outside him Killeagh youngster Walsh is explosive from a standing start, accelerating away for a couple of scores. That pair shone to provide Cork’s attack with a different dimension.

It wasn’t all about the new in the Cork’s forward line. To reiterate a point made here previously, when Shane Barrett and Darragh Fitzgibbon are on song, Cork hum at a higher pitch. They were peripheral in the league final, Barrett finishing scoreless and Fitzgibbon scoring two from play.

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By the 11th minute here, Fitzgibbon had rifled six shots on goal and seen a white flag raised on four occasions. Barrett notched his first score five minutes in and by full-time had matched Fitzgibbon’s scoring tally of four points, while the Blarney man also supplied the assist for four Cork scores. Fitzgibbon’s best work was compressed into the first half, Barrett’s threat was more consistent throughout the game.

Yet the game was ultimately further evidence that if Cork are to prosper they require the pair, both recent All-Stars, to act as their creative hub, implementing their game of speed and sharpness that unlocks opposition defences.

If they were ineffectual a fortnight ago, their manager shrugged that off and reminded of their standing.

“Sure, the sun was shining, we’re in Thurles and ‘twas championship. That’s a little bit of a boost that every fella needs as well.

“We always knew that was coming from the two boys – fellas doubting them fellas, they don’t know what they’re talking about. We know what we’ve got below in that dressing-room and there was never any doubting the two of them coming up here today.”

The attacking mix worked to settle Cork, the fresh effervescence of Buckley and Walsh, the reassuring excellence of Barrett and Fitzgibbon.

The rehabilitation of the team goes on, the sizeable test of Limerick looms large next Sunday.

As a starting point in the summer, this will do for now.