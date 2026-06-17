Who will win tonight's World Cup game - England or Croatia?

ENGLAND’S WORLD CUP campaign begins against a foe with whom they’ve previously had trouble on the big stage.

Croatia, who denied England qualification for Euro 2008 and knocked them out at the semi-final stage of the 2018 World Cup, are making their seventh appearance at the competition since gaining independence in 1991 and have remarkably finished on the podium on three occasions.

Still, this is a Croatia squad whose best years may be behind it, and Thomas Tuchel’s England are among the favourites to win the whole competition.

It’s an intriguing group opener for both sides, with England seeking to win a first World Cup since 1966 and Croatia outsiders to go one better than their final defeat to France in 2018.

Advertisement

Who do you think will win?

