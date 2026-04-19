PSG made to pay for resting players as Lyon inject twist into Ligue 1 title race

BRAZILIAN PRODIGY ENDRICK scored one goal and set up another as Lyon claimed a surprise 2-1 win away to Paris Saint-Germain, denting the reigning European champions’ bid for another Ligue 1 title.

PSG rested several stars from the side that beat Liverpool away in midweek to reach the Champions League semi-finals and were caught cold as Lyon took an early lead when Endrick’s shot beat home goalkeeper Matvey Safonov at his near post.

That was Endrick’s seventh goal for Lyon since he arrived on loan from Real Madrid in January with the aim of winning a place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

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The teenager then turned provider as the visitors doubled their lead on 18 minutes, releasing the outstanding Afonso Moreira to run through on the counterattack and make it 2-0.

PSG could have pulled one back before the interval from the penalty spot after Lucas Hernandez was brought down in the area by Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but Goncalo Ramos’s spot-kick was saved.

Ousmane Dembele came off the bench in the second half and hit the bar from range, before fellow substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia grabbed a consolation goal in stoppage time with a superb strike in off the post.

That was too little, too late, though, for Luis Enrique’s side as they slipped to a fifth loss in Ligue 1 this season.

Their lead at the top is just one point from Lens, but PSG have a game in hand and can extend their advantage to four points with a win at home to Nantes in a rearranged fixture in midweek.

Lyon, meanwhile, are up to third as they push for qualification for next season’s Champions League, albeit the four sides immediately behind them — Lille, Rennes, Marseille and Monaco — are all within four points with four games of the campaign left.

– © AFP 2026