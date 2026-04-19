TROY PARROTT SCORED his 36th goal of the season to put the gloss on AZ Alkmaar’s 5-1 win over NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch cup final.
The Republic of Ireland striker found the net in the 95th minute as he lifted the first major trophy of his career.
Parrott also played a key role in his side taking control of the showpiece with an assist for Peer Koopmeiners to take a 3-0 lead (below), and the victory means AZ will enter the Europa League qualifying phase for next season.
AZ broke the deadlock on 32 minutes when Mees de Wit finished after fine work from Ro-Zangelo Daal down the left.
The game was still in the balance after the half-time break but Sven Mijans’ goal in the 67th minute was followed by Parrott playing Koopmeiners through with a clever first-time pass from his own half on 73 minutes.
Five minutes later and NEC had a lifeline when Japan’s Koki Ogawa pulled one back, but Netherlands international Kees Smit made it 4-1 in the first minute of stoppage time.
There was one last hurrah and Parrott was on hand to score a fifth with a deflected strike before getting a hold of the trophy.
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Troy Parrott puts gloss on AZ's Dutch cup final win with 36th goal of season
TROY PARROTT SCORED his 36th goal of the season to put the gloss on AZ Alkmaar’s 5-1 win over NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch cup final.
The Republic of Ireland striker found the net in the 95th minute as he lifted the first major trophy of his career.
Parrott also played a key role in his side taking control of the showpiece with an assist for Peer Koopmeiners to take a 3-0 lead (below), and the victory means AZ will enter the Europa League qualifying phase for next season.
AZ broke the deadlock on 32 minutes when Mees de Wit finished after fine work from Ro-Zangelo Daal down the left.
The game was still in the balance after the half-time break but Sven Mijans’ goal in the 67th minute was followed by Parrott playing Koopmeiners through with a clever first-time pass from his own half on 73 minutes.
Five minutes later and NEC had a lifeline when Japan’s Koki Ogawa pulled one back, but Netherlands international Kees Smit made it 4-1 in the first minute of stoppage time.
There was one last hurrah and Parrott was on hand to score a fifth with a deflected strike before getting a hold of the trophy.
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AZ Alkmaar Dutch Gold Troy Parrott