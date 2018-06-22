This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sonia O'Sullivan's daughter to make Ireland debut at U18 European Championships

16-year-old Sophie will run over 800 metres in Hungary next month.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 22 Jun 2018, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 12,304 Views 11 Comments
O'Sullivan (left) has dual Irish-Australian citizenship and has run in both countries in recent years.
Image: Brett Hemmings
Image: Brett Hemmings

SOPHIE O’SULLIVAN, THE daughter of former world champion and Olympic silver medallist Sonia, will represent Ireland at next month’s European U18 athletics championships, thus confirming her preference to run in a green vest.

The 16-year-old, who has dual Irish-Australian citizenship, has been included in a strong Irish team of 23 athletes for the championships, which take place in Gyor, Hungary from 5-8 July.

O’Sullivan won an Irish U17 title in the 1,500m event last summer — 32 years after her mother won the same race — while also enhancing her growing reputation with Australian U17 titles over 800m and 1,500m.

Representing Cork’s Ballymore Cobh AC, O’Sullivan will make her international debut for Ireland over 800m and will be considered as one of several medal prospects, alongside Sarah Healy who last week clocked the second fastest 1,500m time by a European youth ever.

Healy, of Blackrock AC, smashed the Irish youth record and secured qualification for the European seniors in August with a time of 4:09.25 in Germany, further underlining her exciting potential on the world stage.

Meanwhile, an Irish U20 team has been named for the Mannheim Gala in Germany this weekend, with European U20 100m champion Gina Akpe-Moses leading that selection.

Ireland team for European U18 athletics championships:

Girls

Patience Jumbo-Gula (St. Gerard’s AC) 100m & Medley Relay, Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC) 200m & Medley Relay, Simone Lalor (St. LO’T AC) 400m & Medley Relay, Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC) 800m, Molly Brown (Metro St. Brigids AC) 800m, Sarah Healy (Blackrock AC) 1500m, Miriam Daly (Carrick-on-Suir AC) 400m hurdles & Medley Relay, Sarah Glennon (Mullingar Harriers AC) 5km Race Walk, Emily MacHugh (Naas AC) 5km Race Walk, Ruby Millet (St. Abban’s AC) Long Jump, Sophie Meredith (St. Mary’s AC) Long Jump, Ciara Kennelly (Killarney Valley AC) High Jump, Miranda Tcheutchoua (Lusk AC) Hammer, Adeyemi Talabi (Longford AC) Medley Relay, Rachel McCann (North Down AC) Medley Relay.

Boys

Conor Morey (Leevale AC) 100m, Israel Olatunde (Dundealgan AC) 100m, Louis O’Loughlin (Donore Harriers AC) 800m, Cian McPhillips (Longford AC) 1500m, Brian Maguire (DSD AC) 1500m, Oisin Lane (Mullingar Harriers AC) 10km Race Walk, Conor Cusack (Lake District AC) Javelin, Brian Lynch (Old Abbey AC) Decathlon.

2018 Spar British Athletics Indoor Championships Day 2 Feb 18th Gina Akpe-Moses will be in action for Ireland this weekend. Source: Steve Feeney

Ireland U20 team for Mannheim Gala:

Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock Louth) 200M & 4X100M, Ciara Neville (Emerald) 100M & 4X100M, Patience Jumbo Gula (St Gerard’s Dundalk) 100M & 4X100M, Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght) 200M & 4X100M, Molly Scott (SLOT) 100MH & 4X100M, Davicia Patterson (Beechmount Harriers) 400M & 4X400M, Ciara Deely (Kilkenny City Harriers) 400M & 4X400M, Miriam Daly (Carrick on Suir) 400Mh & 4X400M, Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley) high jump, Niamh Fogarty (North Westmeath) discus, Sophie Meredith (St Mary’s Limerick) long jump, Ruby Millet (St Abban’s) long jump, Simone Lalor (SLOT) 4 x 400m, Aaron Sexton (North Down) 100M & 4X100M. David McDonald (Menapians) 200M & 4X100M, David Murphy (Gowran) 100M & 4X100M, Michael McCauley (Ballymena & Antrim) 100M & 4X100M, Jack Dempsey (Galway City Harriers) 200M & 4X100M.

McIlroy one off the lead at Travelers Championship, solid start for Harrington

