Irish teen sensation clocks second fastest 1500m time ever by European youth

17-YEAR-OLD SENSATION SARAH Healy’s star keeps on rising, with the Blackrock AC youngster putting down an historic evening in Tubingen, Germany yesterday.

The teen clocked a glittering time of 4:09.25 over 1500m, putting her second on the European U18 all-time list and making her the fastest over that distance in 32 years.

Romania’s Ana Padurean holds the fastest time — 4:06.02, which she ran in 1986.

In doing so, Healy also smashed the Irish youth record and secured qualification for the European seniors in August.

The Holy Child Killiney student finished 11th in the race overall, seven places behind Ciara Mageean who recorded her best time of the year to date — 4:06.70.

Sarah Healy of @irishathletics clocked 4:09.25 over 1500m in Tubingen tonight. Puts her second on the European U18 all-time list. — Jon Mulkeen (@Statman_Jon) June 16, 2018 Source: Jon Mulkeen /Twitter

Healy has been chasing records set previously by 26-year-old Mageean, and broke her Irish senior girls 1,500 metre mark earlier this month at the All-Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships.

Last July, she stormed to gold in the 1500m final at the European Youth Olympics in Hungary, putting on a stellar performance and recording a then-personal best of 4:19:85.

In recent months, Healy has broken a string of Irish records, including the U20 indoor 3000m and 1500m in the same age bracket.

She’s due to compete in the World Junior (U20) Championships in Tampere, Finland next month.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!