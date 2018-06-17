This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish teen sensation clocks second fastest 1500m time ever by European youth

Sarah Healy – remember the name.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 17 Jun 2018, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago
http://the42.ie/4075317
Breaking boundaries: Sarah Healy (file pic).
Image: Team Ireland Twitter.
Breaking boundaries: Sarah Healy (file pic).
Breaking boundaries: Sarah Healy (file pic).
Image: Team Ireland Twitter.

17-YEAR-OLD SENSATION SARAH Healy’s star keeps on rising, with the Blackrock AC youngster putting down an historic evening in Tubingen, Germany yesterday.

The teen clocked a glittering time of 4:09.25 over 1500m, putting her second on the European U18 all-time list and making her the fastest over that distance in 32 years.

Romania’s Ana Padurean holds the fastest time — 4:06.02, which she ran in 1986.

In doing so, Healy also smashed the Irish youth record and secured qualification for the European seniors in August.

The Holy Child Killiney student finished 11th in the race overall, seven places behind Ciara Mageean who recorded her best time of the year to date — 4:06.70.

Healy has been chasing records set previously by 26-year-old Mageean, and broke her Irish senior girls 1,500 metre mark earlier this month at the All-Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships.

Last July, she stormed to gold in the 1500m final at the European Youth Olympics in Hungary, putting on a stellar performance and recording a then-personal best of 4:19:85.

In recent months, Healy has broken a string of Irish records, including the U20 indoor 3000m and 1500m in the same age bracket.

She’s due to compete in the World Junior (U20) Championships in Tampere, Finland next month.

Irish contingent to the fore as USA make history and stun Scotland

How Southgate erased lingering effects of the Golden Generation and more of the week’s best sportswriting

