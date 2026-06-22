Greene grabs crucial late equaliser as Rovers rally to extend Premier Division lead

Shamrock Rovers 1

Derry City 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

SHAMROCK ROVERS CAME from behind to rescue a point in a thrilling end-to-end encounter, extending their lead slightly at the summit two six points – albeit with two more games played than their closest rivals St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Liam Boyce gave the visitors a first-half lead, with Aaron Greene levelling late on in a game of chances aplenty in Tallaght as 3,726 enjoyed the Monday night drama.

Both clashes between the sides this season have been close affairs with the home side on each occasion coming out winners by just the one goal and this threatened to be the opposite following a pretty open beginning.

Aaron Greene levels things up for Shamrock Rovers who now look for a winner ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qLVmVe9Vdu — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 22, 2026

Under pressure Tiernan Lynch feeling the heat on and off the pitch – with the temperature at kick off in the mid-20’s – looked to try and inspire some belief into his troops following Friday night’s morale sapping defeat at in Galway.

His task wasn’t made any easier losing the influential, and joint top scorer, James Clarke who limped off with a hamstring injury but were desperately unlucky not to take with a couple of minutes played.

Taking advantage of a wayward Tunmise Sobowale pass out from the back, Adam O’Reilly picked up the ball 25-yards out and saw his thunderous strike deflect up and over the helpless Ed McGinty before crashing off the crossbar.

Following the early let off the home side began to find their groove, although the headline grabbing James McClean tried his best to disrupt them with a crushing tackle on Graham Burke just outside the area.

Both Matt Healy and Jake Mulraney had potshots from distance before teen sensation Micahel Noonan showed tremendous pace to get in behind the Derry defence to latch onto Jack Byrne’s through ball. But on the stretch, the in-demand frontman was eventually smothered by Eddie Beach.

But just as things looked to be getting even worse for Lynch, having to replace Kevin Dos Santos midway through the first half, his side snatched the lead when former Irish International McLean swept in a beautiful cross onto the head of Boyce whose header was guided home to stun the South Stand.

Advertisement

From the resulting tip off, Noonan raced clear on goal yet again, but opted for the near post which was well saved again by Beach who stood tall.

Derry City lead in Tallaght through a magnificent Liam Boyce header! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/sN4kaviMgy — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 22, 2026

The breathless first half drew to a close with chances continuing at both ends but it was the home side who struggled to find that elusive equaliser.

The injury hit visitors were dealt a further blow when the substitute needed tobe substituted as Markey’s evening came to an end after 32-minutes on the pitch. But the Candystripes continued to look a real threat on the break and should have doubled their lead on the hour mark.

Following a swift counter, Michael Duffy delivered a whipped ball across the front of goal only for Boyce to take too long to get his shot off.

Stephen Bradley immediately looked to his bench, but before he could make the lesser spotted quadruple substitution, Duffy was next to spurn a golden chance as he gambled on Cory O’Sullivan’s slack header back to his goalkeeper. The wing wizard tried to volley the ball over the Rovers keeper who looked dangerously close to being outside his box, but didn’t get enough on his lob.

And as the old saying goes if you don’t take your chances at this level, you get punished, and this came to fruition when two of The Hoops subs combined for the equaliser. John McGovern burst through midfield and slipped through Aaron Greene to level with less than 10-minutes to play, setting up a grandstand finish.

With the last kick of the game, Tunmise Sobowale had the chance to complete the turnaround but, with his weaker left foot, volleyed inches wide of the target with the goal at his mercy.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Tunmise Sobowale, Lee Grace, Cory O’Sullivan (John O’Sullivan, 70’); Adam Brennan, Dylan Watts (John McGovern, 70’), Matt Healy, Jack Byrne, Jake Mulraney (Max Kovalevskis, 76’); Graham Burke (Naj Razi, 70’), Michael Noonan (Aaron Greene, 70’)

Derry City: Eddie Beach; Barry Cotter, Patrick McLean, Conor Barr, Brandon Fleming; Michael Duffy, James McClean (Liam Kelly, 72’), Cameron Dummigan (James Olayinka, 56’), Adam O’Reilly, Kevin Dos Santos (Darragh Markey, 24’ (Carl Winchester, 56’); Liam Boyce (Terence Doherty, 72’)

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd

****