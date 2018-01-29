  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent

The FA have issued a stern punishment to Arthur Masuaku after an incident involving Wigan Athletic’s Nick Powell.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Jan 2018, 1:33 PM
8 hours ago 2,768 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3822296
Masuaku heads for the tunnel.
Masuaku heads for the tunnel.
Masuaku heads for the tunnel.

WEST HAM DEFENDER Arthur Masuaku has been banned for six matches for spitting at Nick Powell in his side’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was sent off for the incident, which came in the 49th minute of the Hammers’ 2-0 defeat at the DW Stadium.

Masuaku apologised for his actions in a statement released on Sunday, admitting it was a “totally unacceptable” reaction that was “out of character”.

The Football Association confirmed the former Olympiakos man will be suspended for six matches, meaning he will sit out games against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion, Watford, Liverpool, Swansea City and Burnley, returning for the home game against Manchester United on March 18.

Manager David Moyes described Masuaku’s conduct as “despicable” and confirmed he would face additional punishment from the club.

He will get something off us,” Moyes said after the match.

“Let me not hide behind it. The referee didn’t see it, he was influenced by the players, but it was the right decision [to send Masuaku off].

“We gave him a chance, we like him, he’s a good boy around the club and I’ve enjoyed him. It is out of character.”

Luis Suarez defends subbed Coutinho after first La Liga start

Coleman finally set for first-team return after being named in Everton squad

