Dublin: 4 °C Monday 29 January, 2018
Coleman set for long-awaited first-team return after being named in Everton squad

The Ireland captain is on his way back from a double leg break and came through an U23 game unscathed last week.

By Ben Blake Monday 29 Jan 2018, 12:28 PM
10 hours ago 3,658 Views 6 Comments
Coleman hasn't featured for Everton's first team at all this season.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

EVERTON MANAGER SAM Allardyce has confirmed that Seamus Coleman will be back in the first-team squad for Wednesday’s meeting with Leicester City.

The Toffees have been without one of their key players since he suffered a broken leg in a World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Wales back in March.

Having worked his way back to fitness, the defender played just under an hour for Everton’s U23s against Portsmouth six days ago. He came through his first appearance for club or country in 10 months unscathed and could now make a Premier League return at Goodison Park later this week.

“He’s training with us regularly and is in the squad for Wednesday now,” Allardyce said during today’s press conference.

“Touch wood, hopefully from here he can have an injury-free run until the end of the season. He’s a very important player, as we all know. From my personal point of view, if and when he does play in the team, he needs time.

He’s been out an awful long time, as has Yannick Bolasie, so he can’t be expected to hit his top form immediately. But it’s very important to have him back with his influence — not just as a player but as a human being.”

Ireland and Everton team-mate James McCarthy suffered a similar injury to Coleman recently and Allardyce added that the midfielder’s surgery was a success.

“It went well,” he said. “He’s recuperating back in his hometown of Glasgow. There’s not an awful lot we can do with him just yet, but we’ll bring him back and pick the right rehab for him.

“That may be away from the football club because there’s an awful lot going on here day-in day-out, but we might consider somewhere in Europe to get particular attention for James.”

Watch the press conference below:

