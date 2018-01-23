  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Captain's return: Seamus Coleman's 10-month injury absence set to end tonight

The Ireland skipper hasn’t played since suffering a double leg-break against Wales in March 2017.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 3:00 PM
4 hours ago 11,832 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/3812757
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

IT HAS BEEN a long road back for Seamus Coleman, but the Republic of Ireland captain finally looks set to make his return to the pitch this evening.

It’ll be a far cry from a packed Aviva Stadium for a World Cup qualifier, but that won’t matter to the 29-year-old right-back as he takes another significant step along the road to recovery.

Coleman, who returned to full training with his club Everton recently, has been included in the Toffees’ U23 squad for their Premier League Cup game against Portsmouth at Goodison Park, where kick-off is at 7pm. Everton will be streaming the game live here.

The former Sligo Rovers player suffered a horrific double leg-break following a tackle from Wales defender Neil Taylor in last March’s goalless draw in Dublin.

His return will be a welcome boost for Everton boss Sam Allardyce, who lost another Irishman to a similar injury during last weekend’s draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Midfielder James McCarthy was due to undergo surgery yesterday after fracturing the tibia and fibula in his right leg.

