Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Dembele 'feels it's the right time to move on' from Celtic

Hoops assistant boss Chris Davies accepts that the French striker wants to leave the club.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 12:40 PM
9 hours ago 12,151 Views 21 Comments
Dembele has been with Celtic since June 2016.
MOUSSA DEMBELE IS keen on a move away from Celtic, according to assistant manager Chris Davies.

The striker has been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton and Crystal Palace this January.

Dembele, who joined the Scottish side from Fulham in the summer of 2016, has scored eight goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this term.

And although no single bid has been received for the forward, Davies is of the opinion that the former Fulham player wants out of the club.

“I think time has gone on, and obviously there has been interest in him,” Davies told The Scottish Sun.

“It’s a feeling now that, of course, he’s our player and we’re happy for him to be here – and we know what he can do.

“But there is also an acceptance that maybe Moussa feels it is the right time for him to move on.

And when a player feels that way, then there is not an awful lot of point in stopping them – unless you really have to. So that’s kind of how it’s evolved.

“But nothing has actually happened yet, it’s been speculation.

“Here we are with nine or ten days to go and there’s been no formal bid. So we can only take it like that – and possibly stop focusing on that situation so much.

“It’s in a good place. We’re calm, either way. And we’re really focusing on the players that are available – and the guys that are playing and scoring us goals.

“There is no problem. Moussa’s happy, he’s a very important player to us.

“He was before we came and he’s extremely important to us since we’ve been here. We’re very aware of his quality – and there has been no bid that I’m aware of.”

Aubameyang to Arsenal not close, says Wenger

Man City close in on £50m Brazilian midfielder and all today's transfer gossip

