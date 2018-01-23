  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Man City close in on £50m Brazilian midfielder and all today's transfer gossip

Also, could Daniel Sturridge be off to Italy with an Inter Milan striker joining the Premier League?

By Ben Blake Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 11:29 AM
Fred facing John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne of Man City earlier this season.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

Manchester City may have missed out on Alexis Sanchez, but it looks like they will be adding Brazilian international Fred (not that one) to their ranks.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder, who will reportedly cost around £50 million, impressed while playing against City in the Champions League this season, and Pep Guardiola sees him as a long-term replacement to compatriot Fernandinho — another player who joined from the Ukrainian champions back in 2013.

Yesterday, reports in Italy claimed Inter Milan are after Liverpool’s out-of-favour centre forward Daniel Sturridge — initially on loan with the option to buy. Now it seems the Nerazzurri could be offloading Italian international Eder to Crystal Palace in order to make way. The Eagles are in talks with the Serie A club about bringing him to England.

Javier Hernandez has not enjoyed the best of times at West Ham since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. The Mexican striker has five goals in 18 league appearances but could be shipped off to Turkey this month with Besiktas believed to be interested.

Chelsea winger Kenedy has arrived at Newcastle this morning to undergo a medical ahead of his loan move. The 21-year-old Brazilian has found first-team action hard to come by and he will give Magpies boss Rafa Benitez another option going forward.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ £45m double swoop for Roma duo Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri is edging closer.

And here’s a blast from the past. Scottish Premiership side Ross County have announced that French forward David Ngog will join them until the end of the season.

Ngog, 28, spent three years at Liverpool before current Ross County boss Own Coyle paid £4 million to bring him to Bolton Wanderers in 2011.

He was most recently with Greek outfit Panionios.

Retro Deal of the Day: Emile Heskey to Liverpool

In March 2000, Liverpool shelled out a then club record fee £11m to sign Emile Heskey after the young striker had shown real promise at Leicester City under Martin O’Neill.

Soccer - FA Carling Premiership - Emile Heskey Signs For Liverpool Houllier and Heskey. Source: EMPICS Sport

Reds boss Gerard Houllier was a big fan of Heskey’s work rate but admitted he wasn’t yet “the finish product”.

Reunited with former England U18 strike partner Michael Owen, the physical centre forward proved a handful for opposing defences in his first full season — scoring 22 goals in 56 matches as Liverpool did an FA Cup, league cup and Uefa Cup treble.

But that was to be his best return at the Merseyside club and Heskey came in for heavy criticism due to his lack of goals. He managed returns of 14, nine and 12 in the following three seasons before leaving for Birmingham City in May 2004.

Klopp sorry for fan confrontation: ‘I shouldn’t have reacted’

Sanchez takes aim at ex-Arsenal players ‘with no knowledge’ as he waves goodbye

