  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sanchez takes aim at ex-Arsenal players 'with no knowledge' as he waves goodbye

The new Manchester United recruit hit back at those who questioned his commitment at the Gunners.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 12:05 AM
9 hours ago 11,463 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/3811867
The swap deal was confirmed last night.
The swap deal was confirmed last night.
The swap deal was confirmed last night.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ PAID tribute to Arsenal’s fans, players and staff after completing his anticipated switch to Manchester United — but admitted criticism from some former Gunners had left a bitter taste.

The Chile international, who has moved to Old Trafford in a swap deal that sees Henrikh Mkhitaryan head in the opposite direction, used his personal Instagram account to declare his appreciation for those he’d “shared many nice things for the club” during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Sanchez also made a point of reacting to those ex-players who had questioned his attitude during the final stages of his career at Arsenal.

The 29-year-old forward — heavily linked with a switch to United’s neighbours Manchester City in the previous transfer window — insisted he remained fully committed to his previous employers despite speculation over his future.

“There are people [former club players] who have spoken with no knowledge of what happens inside the club and cause damage,” Sanchez wrote.

“I must say I always gave 100%, until the last day, when I asked to the Mister [Wenger] to be in the team, because I wanted to be a contributor.”

Arsenal decided to go ahead with the swap deal rather than allow the player’s contract, which would have expired in June, to run down, negating the risk of losing him for nothing.

Sanchez had joined them from Barcelona in 2014 and won the FA Cup twice during his time with the London club, scoring in final victories over Aston Villa in 2015 and Chelsea last season.

He scored 60 goals in 122 Premier League appearances for Arsenal but will now wear the famous number seven shirt for their Premier League rivals.

“Thanks for everything Gunners! All we achieved and the good moments that I gave to the club, I want to dedicate it to the fans, they are the most important. Thanks for every time you sing Alexis Sanchez Baby,” he signed off.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Barcelona loan Brazilian midfielder to Inter Milan

‘He has shown this season how important he is to the team’ – Boost for Man City as De Bruyne commits

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sanchez takes aim at ex-Arsenal players 'with no knowledge' as he waves goodbye
Sanchez takes aim at ex-Arsenal players 'with no knowledge' as he waves goodbye
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
Arsenal ace Cazorla aiming to return next year following 10th operation
FOOTBALL
End of an era as long-serving Limerick duo call time on their inter-county careers
End of an era as long-serving Limerick duo call time on their inter-county careers
Neymar? I'd rather watch the golf, says Bale
Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals
LEINSTER
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
Cronin returns to Ireland mix determined to make up for missing November
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
MUNSTER
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie