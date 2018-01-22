  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'He has shown this season how important he is to the team' - Boost for Man City as De Bruyne commits

The Belgian international’s new deal doesn’t expire until 2023.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 22 Jan 2018, 6:21 PM
3 hours ago 2,695 Views 15 Comments
Kevin De Bruyne has been one of Man City's most influential players this season.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Kevin De Bruyne has been one of Man City's most influential players this season.
Kevin De Bruyne has been one of Man City's most influential players this season.
Image: EMPICS Sport

KEVIN DE BRUYNE has signed a new contract that will keep him at Manchester City until 2023, the club have announced.

The Belgian international has been a key player for a City side that currently hold a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Since joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015, no individual in England’s top flight has managed more than the 38 assists De Bruyne has registered in that period.

“I am really happy to have signed this new deal,” De Bruyne told mancity.com.

“As I’ve said previously, my intention has always been to stay here at City, where I’ve felt at home from day one.

“Not only are we winning — we are playing great football. It’s a pleasure to be a part of and I’m really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain was among those to express satisfaction at the news:

“Kevin’s new deal is great news for our Club,” he said.

“He has shown this season how important he is to the team and has been integral in everything we’ve done so far.

“We are thrilled he has committed his long-term future to Manchester City.”

It is another boost for Pep Guardiola’s side, with Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho and David Silva also recently penning new deals.

