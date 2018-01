Former England captain and World Cup winner Armfield dies, aged 82

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN and Blackpool legend Jimmy Armfield has died at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Armfield, who played 627 matches in 17 years for his only club and was part of the World Cup-winning squad in 1966, was diagnosed with cancer for a second time last year.

“Blackpool Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of its record appearance holder and vice-president Jimmy Armfield at the age of 82,” said a statement from the club.

Armfield captained Blackpool for more than 10 of his 17 years at the club and was capped 43 times for England, with 15 of those occasions as skipper.

He was one of two Blackpool players along with Alan Ball named in England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad, although injury denied him an appearance at the tournament.

File photo dated 30-07-1966 of England manager Alf Ramsey (third l) is congratulated by trainer Harold Shepherdson (l), squad members Ron Springett (second l) and Jimmy Armfield (c), and Nobby Stiles (r) as captain Bobby Moore (second r) presents him with the Jules Rimet trophy after England's 4-2 win. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Only players who were on the pitch in the final received winners’ medals but that was rectified 43 years later when Armfield eventually received his medal.

Armfield had stints in management with Bolton and Leeds before moving into broadcasting where he spent more than 30 years working for the BBC.

File photo dated 27-04-2008 of Jimmy Armfield with his Special Merit Award 2008. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

He was inducted into Blackpool’s Hall of Fame in 2006 and Bloomfield Road’s newly constructed South Stand was named in his honour in 2010.

In a statement to the Blackpool Gazette, Armfield’s family said he had “passed away peacefully surrounded by his immediate family.”

“Jimmy had two great loves, first and foremost was his family, to which he was devoted and loved dearly. The other was football, especially Blackpool, England and his colleagues at the PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association),” it added.

