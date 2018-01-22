  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 22 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former England captain and World Cup winner Armfield dies, aged 82

The Blackpool legend passed away after a long battle with cancer.

By AFP Monday 22 Jan 2018, 4:08 PM
5 hours ago 2,558 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3811247
File photo dated 01-07-1963 of Jimmy Armfield, Blackpool.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
File photo dated 01-07-1963 of Jimmy Armfield, Blackpool.
File photo dated 01-07-1963 of Jimmy Armfield, Blackpool.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN and Blackpool legend Jimmy Armfield has died at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Armfield, who played 627 matches in 17 years for his only club and was part of the World Cup-winning squad in 1966, was diagnosed with cancer for a second time last year.

“Blackpool Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of its record appearance holder and vice-president Jimmy Armfield at the age of 82,” said a statement from the club.

Armfield captained Blackpool for more than 10 of his 17 years at the club and was capped 43 times for England, with 15 of those occasions as skipper.

He was one of two Blackpool players along with Alan Ball named in England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad, although injury denied him an appearance at the tournament.

Jimmy Armfield File Photo File photo dated 30-07-1966 of England manager Alf Ramsey (third l) is congratulated by trainer Harold Shepherdson (l), squad members Ron Springett (second l) and Jimmy Armfield (c), and Nobby Stiles (r) as captain Bobby Moore (second r) presents him with the Jules Rimet trophy after England's 4-2 win. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Only players who were on the pitch in the final received winners’ medals but that was rectified 43 years later when Armfield eventually received his medal.

Armfield had stints in management with Bolton and Leeds before moving into broadcasting where he spent more than 30 years working for the BBC.

Jimmy Armfield File Photo File photo dated 27-04-2008 of Jimmy Armfield with his Special Merit Award 2008. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

He was inducted into Blackpool’s Hall of Fame in 2006 and Bloomfield Road’s newly constructed South Stand was named in his honour in 2010.

In a statement to the Blackpool Gazette, Armfield’s family said he had “passed away peacefully surrounded by his immediate family.”

“Jimmy had two great loves, first and foremost was his family, to which he was devoted and loved dearly. The other was football, especially Blackpool, England and his colleagues at the PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association),” it added.

© AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Michael O’Neill to stay on as Northern Ireland manager as he rejects Scotland job>

Southampton boss Pellegrino praises Irish teenager after Premier League debut>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Swansea v Liverpool, Premier League
LIVE: Swansea v Liverpool, Premier League
'He has shown this season how important he is to the team' - Boost for Man City as De Bruyne commits
Trading places: Man United announce Sanchez arrival as Mkhitaryan joins the Gunners
FOOTBALL
End of an era as long-serving Limerick duo call time on their inter-county careers
End of an era as long-serving Limerick duo call time on their inter-county careers
Neymar? I'd rather watch the golf, says Bale
Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals
LEINSTER
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
Cronin returns to Ireland mix determined to make up for missing November
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
MUNSTER
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie