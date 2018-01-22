  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 22 January, 2018
Michael O'Neill to stay on as Northern Ireland manager as he rejects Scotland job

He turned down the chance to take over Scotland today.

By Emma Duffy Monday 22 Jan 2018, 2:01 PM
7 hours ago 3,886 Views 11 Comments
Michael O'Neill (file pic).
Image: PressEye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO
Michael O'Neill (file pic).
Michael O'Neill (file pic).
Image: PressEye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

MICHAEL O’NEILL IS set to stay on as manager of the Northern Ireland senior team after he rejected the chance to take over as Scotland boss.

The 48-year-old had been expected to take over at the helm following Gordon Strachan’s tenure and was the Scottish FA’s favourite to take up the role.

Instead, he will stay on as Northern Ireland manager. The former Shamrocks Rover boss has been in charge there since 2011.

He released a statement today explaining his decision (via Andy Burke of the BBC):

“Having given the matter a great deal of thought and consideration, I have decided not to take up the opportunity to become the next Scotland manager.

“It’s a huge honour to be offered the position however I do not feel that this is the right opportunity for me at this moment in my career.

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to the SFA for the very professional manner in which they conducted negotiations and I would also like to wish them every success for the future.”

O’Neill led Northern Ireland to the last 16 stage at Euro 2016 and to the World Cup play-offs and has been offered an extended contract by the Irish Football Association (IFA).

His current contract runs to 2020, with the proposed new deal extending to 2024.

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

