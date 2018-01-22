Trading places: Man United announce Sanchez arrival as Mkhitaryan joins the Gunners

MANCHESTER UNTIED HAVE confirmed the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the opposite direction.

Sanchez and Mkhitaryan. Source: Twitter/ManUtd & Arsenal

“I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world,” said Sanchez.

“I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United’s first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here.”

More to follow

