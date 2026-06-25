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Munster's O'Shea starts at 10 for Ireland in Junior World Championship opener against England
CHARLIE O’SHEA starts at out-half for Ireland in Saturday’s World Rugby Junior World Championship opener against England.
Tom Wood, who was Ireland’s 10 during the U20s Six Nations, starts on the bench.
Ireland kick off their Pool C campaign against rivals at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi on Saturday (KO: 12.30pm Irish time, live on Premier Sports and RugbyPass TV).
Head Coach Andrew Browne has named tighthead Sami Bishti as captain.
Noah Byrne, Charlie Molony and Daniel Ryan start in Ireland’s back three, with James O’Leary partnering Rob Carney in midfield and Munster duo Christopher Barrett and O’Shea in the half-backs.
The front row sees Max Doyle, Rian Handley and Bishti pack down together, with Donnacha McGuire and Dylan McNeice forming the second row partnership.
The back row features Josh Neill at blindside flanker, Ben Blaney at openside and Diarmaid O’Connell completing Ireland’s starting team.
Pool fixtures:
Saturday, 27 June: England v Ireland, Tbilisi, 12.30pm Irish time
Thursday, 2 July: Argentina v Ireland, Tbilisi, 12.30pm Irish time
Tuesday, 7 July: Ireland v USA, Tbilisi, 10am Irish time
Ireland Men’s U20s (v England):
15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)
14. Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster)
13. Rob Carney (Cashel/Munster)
12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)
11. Daniel Ryan (Corinthians/Connacht)
10. Charlie O’Shea (UCC/Munster)
9. Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster)
1. Max Doyle (UCD/Leinster)
2. Rian Handley (Old Wesley/Leinster)
3. Sami Bishti (UCD/Leinster)(captain)
4. Donnacha McGuire (UCD/Leinster)
5. Dylan McNeice (UCD/Leinster)
6. Josh Neill (Old Wesley/Leinster)
7. Ben Blaney (Terenure/Leinster)
8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians/Connacht)
Replacements:
16. Duinn Maguire (UCD/Leinster)
17. Adam Cooper (Buccaneers/Connacht)
18. Jamie Conway (Shannon/Munster)
19. Paddy Woods (Queen’s University/Ulster)
20. Alex Lautsou (Shannon/Munster)
21. James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
22. Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster)
23. Jack Deegan (Blackrock/Leinster).
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Rugby U20s