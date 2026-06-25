Shelbourne part ways with head coach Joey O'Brien

SHELBOURNE HAVE PARTED ways with head coach Joey O’Brien.

The news comes on the back of a disappointing run of results. Shelbourne have picked up one win in their last five Premier Division fixtures (drawing three), and were beaten 3-0 at home to Bohemians on Monday.

The club currently sit fifth in the Premier Division table, 14 points off leaders Shamrock Rovers.

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O’Brien was named Shelbourne manager in June 2025, having worked as Damien Duff’s right-hand man since 2021, including the memorable title-winning 2024 campaign.

Shelbourne FC can confirm the departure of head coach Joey O’Brien.



Everyone at the club thanks Joey for his huge contribution to Shels, including helping deliver the 2024 League of Ireland title and European football.https://t.co/hsaUcovPyD pic.twitter.com/u30I4T7DL2 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) June 25, 2026

A Shelbourne statement read: “Shelbourne FC can confirm the departure of head coach Joey O’Brien from the club. The club wishes to place on record our sincere appreciation for Joey’s contribution during his time at Tolka Park.

“Having arrived first as assistant manager in the winter of 2021, Joey played a pivotal role as the Reds returned to life in the Premier Division finishing seventh in the first season while reaching the FAI Cup final.

“In 2023, a fourth placed finish saw the Reds return to European football. The following season he helped guide Shels to the League of Ireland title, an achievement that will live long in the heart of every Shels fan.

“Having taken on the role of head coach in June 2025, O’Brien guided the Reds to the league phase of the Uefa Conference League and a third place finish in the League of Ireland.

“All involved with Shels thank Joey for the huge contribution he has made to the club and wish him the very best for his future endeavours.

“Reds U20s head coach Lorcan Fitzgerald will take interim charge of the team while the process to appoint a new first team Head Coach is concluded.”