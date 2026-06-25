Athlone's Champions League qualifier set for Poland as Treaty to host Hibs in friendly

ATHLONE TOWN WILL travel to Poland next month for the first qualifying round of the 2026/27 Uefa Women’s Champions League.

Lily Agg’s side were last week drawn to face North Macedonian champions ŽFK Skopje 2014 in the semi-final of a one-venue mini tournament on Wednesday 22 July.

And it has since been confirmed that Poland’s KKS Czarni Sosnowiec – who face WFC Nike of Georgia in the other semi-final – will host the round of fixtures.

Advertisement

Our Women's team will face ŽFK Skopje 2014 (North Macedonia) in the Semi-Final of Mini Tournament 4 of the UEFA Women's Champions League Qualifiers.



The match will take place at Zagłębiowski Park Sportowy in Sosnowiec, Poland on Wednesday 22 July. Kick-off time is TBC but likely… pic.twitter.com/eKlpXFYuLg — Athlone Town AFC (@AthloneTownAFC) June 25, 2026

Zagłębiowski Park Sportowy in Sosnowiec – over an hour’s drive from Kraków – is the venue, with the final scheduled for Saturday 25 July.

Just the winners advance to the second round, where they will face Cypriot champions Apollon LFC first.

Athlone famously won – and hosted – their first qualifying round last year, before Icelandic side Breiðablik ended their Champions League dream. The Midlanders later dropped to the Uefa Women’s Europa Cup, where they bowed out to Glasgow City.

They are currently second in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division table as they chase an historic three in a row: Ireland international Agg got off to a winning start with a 3-1 victory over Shamrock Rovers on Saturday.

The road to 2026/27 starts in Ireland! 🇮🇪💚



This July, Hibs Women will travel to Limerick for a pre-season training camp ahead of the new campaign, facing Treaty United in our first friendly match of the summer 🥬 — Hibernian Women (@HibernianWomen) June 25, 2026

In other Women’s Premier Division news, Treaty United will host Hibernian in a friendly at Markets Field on Tuesday 14 July [KO 7pm].

The Scottish side will be in Limerick for a pre-season training camp, with Scarlett Heron and Jess Fitzgerald getting an opportunity to play on home soil against Laurie Ryan’s side.

The Hibs men’s team play Shamrock Rovers in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium next Tuesday 30 June, with both games part of the club’s 150th-year celebrations.