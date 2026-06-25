Scotland’s qualification hopes up in the air after bruising defeat to Brazil and Viní Jr

Brazil 3

Scotland 0

SORRY SCOTLAND LOST a second World Cup group game with a bruising 3-0 defeat to Brazil in Miami to leave their last-32 hopes up in the air.

Vinícius Júnior took advantage of a horror mistake by returning Scots defender Scott McKenna to give the South Americans the lead in the seventh minute and then had the ball in the net in the 20th minute, but was adjudged to have fouled Jack Hendry.

But the lively Real Madrid attacker did get his second in added time of the first half after more poor defending and striker Matheus Cunha grabbed a third just after the hour mark.

A dejected Scott McTominay. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Steve Clarke’s side, who were guaranteed third place in Group C after a 1-0 win against Haiti and a 1-0 defeat by Morocco, have a goal difference of minus three and have to wait to see if they finish the group stages as one of the eight best third-placed teams with several permutations possible.

Optimism was high among the Tartan Army, who were vastly outnumbered in the stands by yellow shirts, but after a decent start they were again stunned by an early goal.

McKenna, playing for the first time in the tournament after recovering from a calf injury, took a pass from Angus Gunn but was tackled by Rayan and when the ball broke to Vinícius Júnior, he simply rounded the Scotland goalkeeper and tapped into the empty net.

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Another sluggish Scottish start as Scott McKenna makes a calamitous mistake to gift Vinicius Junior the opener



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After losing a goal in 70 seconds against Morocco, it was another nightmare start for the Scots who survived a few scares, not least when Vinícius Júnior robbed Hendry and slid the ball past Gunn.

At the behest of the VAR, referee Cesar Arturo Ramos was asked to reconsider, and the Mexican official gave a foul against the Brazilian for impeding Hendry as he tried to play the ball.

But in added time in the first half, after Scotland failed to clear their lines, Bruno Guimaraes’s cross took out Gunn and Vinícius Júnior headed in at the back post.

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Bruno Guimaraes with an inch perfect cross which leaves Angus Gunn in no mans land and gives Vinicius Junior the easiest of finishes to doubles Brazil's lead



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There was time for the Scotland number one to pull off a crucial save from Rayan, who found himself clean through on goal with the Scots defence missing in action.

Skipper Andy Robertson was replaced by Kieran Tierney for the start of the second half and within minutes Brazil keeper Alisson saw his first real action when he saved Scott McTominay’s close-range header from a John McGinn cross.

Moments later, Gunn raced from his goal to deny Vinícius Júnior his hat-trick by sticking out his foot, then denied the Brazilian star by clutching another effort from long range.

But when Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes burst through the Scottish defence and unselfishly slipped the ball to Cunha for an easy goal, Scots’ supporters slumped back in their seats again.

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Brazil turning on the style now as after some brilliant one touch football Bruno Guimaraes unselfishly tees up Matheus Cunha who makes it three



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Scotland at last fought back and Alisson made saves from a Ferguson free-kick and a McTominay header.

Brazil fans called for Neymar, who last played for his country over two and half years ago and who started on the bench, to come on, and he replaced Cunha to great cheers after Lawrence Shankland headed a Ferguson cross over the bar.

In the 78th minute Vinícius Júnior missed a great chance at the back post and Alisson again thwarted McTominay in added time, but it was a sobering night for Scotland whose 2026 World Cup future is in doubt.

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Soufiane Rahimi on target again for Morocco. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Morocco 4

Haiti 2

Morocco twice came from behind to beat Haiti 4-2 as they sealed second place in Group C.

Substitute Soufiane Rahimi scored 12 minutes from time to put them ahead after Haiti had twice taken the lead in the first half, Gessime Yassine adding a fourth late on.

Haiti stunned Morocco after 10 minutes with their first World Cup goal in 18,994 days, Lenny Joseph’s neat flick from a cross from Danley Jean Jacques going in off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who was credited with the own goal.

Bounou’s opposite number Johny Placide made a double save from Achraf Hakimi and Ayoub El Kaabi, but was powerless to stop Hakimi bundling in the equaliser after 38 minutes off his standing leg after the goalkeeper had palmed a cross across the goal.

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Wilson Isidor take a bow; the Haiti striker has put his side back ahead with an absolute thunderbolt



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They remained level for just four minutes, Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor finding the top corner with a strike from 25 yards.

But Morocco were back level before the break, Saibari’s strike from outside the box after Hakimi’s cut back, leaving Placide with no chance.

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What a half of football! Morocco equalise again and this time it's Saibri with his third in three games



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Haiti defender Ricardo Ade narrowly cleared his own bar from the edge of the box and made a vital interception as they were caught out on the break, but from the resultant corner Soufiane Rahimi’s smart first touch allowed him to fire into the top corner via a deflection off Ade.

Yassine added the fourth with the ball judged not to have fully crossed the line before Rahimi’s cross.

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