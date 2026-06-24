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Darren Reynolds had been Shane Lowry's caddie since 2023. Alamy Stock Photo
Golf

Shane Lowry splits from caddie Darren Reynolds as familiar face returns

Dermot Byrne is back on his bag for this week’s Travelers Championship.
9.18pm, 24 Jun 2026

SHANE LOWRY HAS split from his caddie Darren Reynolds — and turned to a familiar face in Dermot Byrne for this week’s Travelers Championship.

Lowry confirmed that he parted ways with Reynolds after missing the cut at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills last weekend. 

And Golf Week report that former long-serving caddie Byrne will be on his bag at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. 

Lowry stressed the partnership was just for the upcoming tournament, with a replacement needed at short notice. “We’ll see what the plan is going forward. No idea really,” the 2019 Open winner said. 

Byrne was Lowry’s caddie for the first nine years of his career, before they split during The Open in 2018. The Offaly golfer won the following year’s tournament at Royal Portrush alongside Brian ‘Bo’ Martin. Reynolds succeeded Martin in February 2023. 

Bray man Byrne previously accompanied Leona Maguire for three years.

Lowry opens his Travelers Championship bid alongside Gary Woodland on Thursday, with the pair teeing off at 2.15pm Irish time.

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