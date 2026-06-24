'He was a dreamer': Olympian Ciarán Ó Lionáird laid to rest in his native Co Cork

LOCALS IN INCHIGEELA, Co Cork formed a guard of honour outside their parish church this afternoon following the funeral Mass of Olympian Ciarán Ó Lionáird.

He was remembered for his talent, work ethic, endless curiosity and deeply compassionate nature.

Ó Lionáird died on 9 June in British Columbia in Vancouver in Canada.

The 38-year-old former European Championship medallist represented Ireland in the 1,500 metres at the London Olympics in 2012.

In 2013, he won a bronze medal in the Men’s 3,000 metres at the European Indoor Championships. He scooped the Irish 1,500 metre title in Santry, Dublin in 2014.

Persistent Achilles injuries brought his elite career to a close in 2016.

His brother Cathal told mourners at the Church of St Finbarr and the Holy Angels that the athlete lived his life with “uncommon intensity and care”.

“He sought meaning in people, places and experiences and shared what he found through his writing, music, creativity and friendships. He expressed himself with authenticity in all things.

“Those fortunate enough to know him will remember his generosity, his laughter, his ability to bring people together and the unmistakable energy he carried into every room and into every conversation.”

He said that the raw talent of his late brother was evident from an early age.

“Ciarán had to be constantly on the move from running behind the sheep on our family farm as fast as he could to running around any track or field he could find from Ireland to the world’s stage. This was all done at his own blistering pace and with his own distinctive style.”

He also remarked on the generosity of spirit of his brother - not only to his family but to up and coming athletes.

Cathal also spoke of a period when Ó Lionáird worked as a project manager for Nike. He smiled as he recalled being gifted runners which were “sometimes sizes too small” or jackets which had the word “Sample” written on the inside collar in permanent marker.

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He added that his brother was a talented writer who “reflected deeply on life”.

“He (Ciarán) said that in the end we are all running towards something, perhaps not a finishing line but a sense of self.”

Tony Shine of Leevale AC in Cork, who coached the athlete as a younger man, said that Ó Lionáird was “humble” and “never forgot his roots”.

“He always remembered where he came from – the people who shaped him – the family who raised him.”

He said that Ó Lionáird was very encouraging to young people who expressed an interest in becoming a professional athlete.

“’You have to dream,’ he said (to young people). He was so generous with his time with these youngsters – aware that he was once in that position himself. He was a dreamer and did everything he could to make his dreams real. Ciarán just wanted to conquer the world and he had the work ethic to match that ambition.”

Fr Anthony O’Mahony said that Ó Lionáird packed a huge amount in to his relatively short life, achieving so much on the world stage and travelling to a large number of countries. He said that he would be remembered for his “talent and commitment”.

Offertory gifts at the Mass included a box of Barry’s Tea, a Florida State Academic award, a black-and-amber Leevale singlet, his 2013 European Championship bronze medal, an athletics magazine and a photograph of Ciarán.

Attendees at the mass included three-time Olympian and World Champion in the 5,000 metres Eamonn Coghlan, runner, Olympic coach and head coach of Dublin Track Club Feidhlim Kelly and retired marathon runner and coach Donie Walsh.

Bishop Emeritus John Buckley, who is a native of Inchigeela, was also amongst the mourners at the Mass.

Ó Lionáird, who was late of Teergay in Macroom and Los Angeles California was the “loving son” of Angela and Seán.

Following the requiem Mass, family, friends and locals followed in large numbers as his coffin, draped in the colours of Leevale AC, was carried to the adjoining cemetery for burial.

Written by Olivia Kelleher and posted on TheJournal.ie