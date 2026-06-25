Who will win this evening's World Cup game - Ecuador v Germany?

WE RETURN TO Group E this evening as Germany and Ecuador close out their pool phase of the tournament.

Table-toppers Germany are already assured of a place in the last 32 after wins over Curaçao and Côte d’Ivoire while Ecuador are in desperate need of a victory to have a chance at automatic qualification out of the group.

Kick-off in New York/New Jersey Stadium ifs at 9pm but before the action gets underway, we want to get your predictions for this fixture.

Advertisement

Who do you think will win?

