WE RETURN TO Group E this evening as Germany and Ecuador close out their pool phase of the tournament.
Table-toppers Germany are already assured of a place in the last 32 after wins over Curaçao and Côte d’Ivoire while Ecuador are in desperate need of a victory to have a chance at automatic qualification out of the group.
Kick-off in New York/New Jersey Stadium ifs at 9pm but before the action gets underway, we want to get your predictions for this fixture.
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Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
Germany (3)
Ecuador (1)
Draw (1)
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Who will win this evening's World Cup game - Ecuador v Germany?
WE RETURN TO Group E this evening as Germany and Ecuador close out their pool phase of the tournament.
Table-toppers Germany are already assured of a place in the last 32 after wins over Curaçao and Côte d’Ivoire while Ecuador are in desperate need of a victory to have a chance at automatic qualification out of the group.
Kick-off in New York/New Jersey Stadium ifs at 9pm but before the action gets underway, we want to get your predictions for this fixture.
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
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