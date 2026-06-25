The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's this weekend's GAA fixture and TV-streaming schedule
Saturday 27 June
All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals
Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling final
All-Ireland junior football quarter-final
All-Ireland camogie championship
Senior Group 2
Premier junior
Junior semi-finals
*****
Sunday 28 June
All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals
All-Ireland camogie championship
Senior Group 1
All-Ireland ladies football intermediate championship
Quarter-finals
Relegation qualifier
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Camogie GAA Gaelic Football Ladies Football Plan Ahead Tune in