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Cork and Mayo meet for the first time in the football championship since 2023. Evan Treacy/INPHO
Plan Ahead

Here's this weekend's GAA fixture and TV-streaming schedule

Plenty action in store.
10.45pm, 24 Jun 2026

Saturday 27 June

All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals

  • 4pm: Cork v Mayo, Croke Park – GAA+.
  • 6.15pm: Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park – GAA+.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling final

  • 3pm: Limerick v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limeric – TG4.

All-Ireland junior football quarter-final

  • 6pm: Warwickshire v Kilkenny, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham.

All-Ireland camogie championship

Senior Group 2

  • 3.30pm: Offaly v Clare, Grant Heating St Brendan’s Park, Birr – Camogie Association YouTube.
  • 3.30pm: Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park.
  • 3.30pm: Limerick v Dublin, Cappamore GAA.

Premier junior

  • 3.30pm: Armagh v Roscommon, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh.
  • 3.30pm: Kildare v Wicklow, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.
  • 3.30pm: Cavan v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni.

Junior semi-finals

  • 2pm: Monaghan v Donegal, Venue TBC.
  • 2pm: Louth v Mayo, Mostrim GAA.

*****

Sunday 28 June

All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals

  • 1.45pm: Louth v Monaghan, Croke Park – RTÉ.
  • 4pm: Dublin v Galway, Croke Park – RTÉ.

All-Ireland camogie championship

Senior Group 1

  • 3.30pm: Galway v Tipperary, Kenny Park, Athenry.
  • 3.30pm: Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn - Camogie Association YouTube.

All-Ireland ladies football intermediate championship

Quarter-finals

  • 2pm: Leitrim v Roscommon, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon.
  • 2pm: Clare v Fermanagh, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis.
  • 2pm: Down v Monaghan, Páirc Esler, Newry.
  • 2pm: Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Relegation qualifier

  • 2pm: Cavan v Laois, Athlone GAA.
  • 2pm: Louth v Wicklow, Donaghmore-Ashbourne GAA.

*****

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