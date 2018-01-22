  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 22 January, 2018
Brazilian legend Ronaldo wants to buy a football club in England or Spain

The World Cup winner is eager to get into ownership and has set his sights on the Championship or La Liga 2.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Jan 2018, 5:21 PM
4 hours ago 5,956 Views 17 Comments
Ronaldo was one of the greatest players of his generation.
REAL MADRID AND BRAZIL icon Ronaldo has aired his ambition to get into club ownership, with English Championship sides in his sights.

The World Cup winner hung up his boots back in 2011 but is eager to get back into the game in some capacity.

A role as president of the Brazilian Football Federation has been mooted for the three-time World Player of the Year, and that is a position which appeals to the 41-year-old.

He is, however, keen to acquire a team in the second tier of England or Spain before moving into an administrative post.

A legendary figure who graced the books at Barca, Real, Inter and AC Milan during his playing days told Folha de Sao Paulo when asked if he considers himself to be a presidential candidate: “It would be a great honour, but before that I want to experience running a big club.”

Ronaldo added on where he sees his next move taking him: “I’m thinking about buying a club in the second division in Spain or England.

I want to do something innovative. I think I’m prepared for the challenge.”

While looking to get back into football, Ronaldo is also working on projects away from the field.

Ronaldo Brazil The 41-year-old says he is keen to do something "innovative". Source: Instagram/Ronaldo

A television documentary is in the pipeline, with a man who earned 98 caps for Brazil preparing to offer fans a window into his everyday life.

“People asked me to show them what my day-to-day life is like, and I’m going to present myself a bit,” he said.

“I want to show how I am with my kids, with my friends, at work…”

That programme could see Ronaldo drinking the odd beer, with ‘O Fenomeno’ revealing that he used to hide alcoholic beverages “in cans of Guarana” during a distinguished playing career.

“Now, as an ex-player, I don’t have to do that,” he added, with a smile.

