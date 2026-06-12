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Who will win tonight's World Cup game - Canada or Bosnia-Herzegovina?
DAY TWO OF the 2026 Fifa World Cup and it’s time for another one of the host nations to take centre stage.
Canada step forward for their Group B opener facing Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto at 8pm (Irish time).
Jesse Marsch’s side qualified automatically as hosts, while Bosnia-Herzegovina qualified in thrilling fashion as they knocked out Italy on penalties, having earlier defeated Wales in the same manner.
Canada finished bottom of their group at Qatar in 2022 with three defeats, while Bosnia-Herzegovina last featured in the World Cup in 2014. Qatar and Switzerland are the other teams in this group.
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
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