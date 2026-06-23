Who will win tonight’s World Cup game – England or Ghana?

ENGLAND ARE LOOKING to make it two wins from two at the World Cup as they face Ghana in Group L tonight.

Thomas Tuchel’s side opened their campaign with a 4-2 win against Croatia on Wednesday, Harry Kane scoring twice alongside goals from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford.

A few hours later, Ghana got up and running with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto – Caleb Yirenkyi scoring the winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The Black Stars will need a big performance to keep England’s attacking threats quiet, with Tuchel’s men looking one of the more impressive sides across the opening round of fixtures.

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Kick-off in Boston is at 9pm.

Who do you think will win?

