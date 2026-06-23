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Who will win tonight’s World Cup game – England or Ghana?

Kick-off in Boston is at 9pm Irish time.
6.16am, 23 Jun 2026

ENGLAND ARE LOOKING to make it two wins from two at the World Cup as they face Ghana in Group L tonight.

Thomas Tuchel’s side opened their campaign with a 4-2 win against Croatia on Wednesday, Harry Kane scoring twice alongside goals from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford.

A few hours later, Ghana got up and running with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto – Caleb Yirenkyi scoring the winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The Black Stars will need a big performance to keep England’s attacking threats quiet, with Tuchel’s men looking one of the more impressive sides across the opening round of fixtures. 

Kick-off in Boston is at 9pm.

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

England (45)
Draw (10)
Ghana (7)

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