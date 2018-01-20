Worrying scenes as Ireland's James McCarthy stretchered off with suspected broken leg

THERE WERE WORRYING scenes at Goodison Park today as Ireland international James McCarthy was stretchered off with a suspected broken leg during the Everton-West Brom Premier League match.

The midfielder nicked the ball off West Brom star Salomón Rondón, who was about to shoot but caught McCarthy with the follow through.

The incident left Rondon in tears with Everton tweeting that McCarthy was “stretchered off with what looks like a broken leg”.

It is the latest blow for McCarthy, who has had a dreadful time with injuries of late. The 27-year-old only made his first Premier League start of the season against Bournemouth on 30 December, having recovered from a long-term setback.

According to reporters at the ground, a watching Seamus Coleman — who himself is in the process of recovering from a broken leg suffered during the Ireland-Wales Euro 2016 qualifier last March — left his seat after the incident possibly to check on the welfare of his club and international team-mate.

An unfortunate clash with Saloman Rondon looks to have seriously injured James McCarthy. Rondon in floods of tears despite being blameless. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 20, 2018

60' Heart-breaking moment for James McCarthy as he is stretchered off with what looks like a broken leg after a last-ditch challenge. Thoughts with James. #EFC — Everton (@Everton) January 20, 2018

James McCarthy has apparently suffered a really bad injury at Goodison Park, so bad in fact that it’s reduced Salomon Rondon to tears — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) January 20, 2018

Seamus Coleman appears to be leaving his seat in the directors' box possibly going to wait for and be with his club and international team-mate. He of all people will know the pain McCarthy is in right now. #EFC — Greg O'Keeffe (@GregOK) January 20, 2018

Rondon in floods of tears on the pitch after a collision with James McCarthy.

It looks a nasty injury for McCarthy.

Rondon chased after the ref to blow the whistle for the medical team to get on the pitch.

Suspected broken leg for McCarthy. — Tony Scott (@Tony_Scott11) January 20, 2018

"Rondon has gone away in tears" - Sounds like a horrific injury for James McCarthy at Goodison Park. Seamus Coleman is on his way to console his teammate, we can only hope it is not as bad as it sounds. #BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/lHCTP8kQuN — eir Sport (@eirSport) January 20, 2018

