Saturday 20 January, 2018
Worrying scenes as Ireland's James McCarthy stretchered off with suspected broken leg

The midfielder was playing in the Premier League clash between Everton and West Brom today.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 4:37 PM
34 minutes ago 6,908 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3808374
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THERE WERE WORRYING scenes at Goodison Park today as Ireland international James McCarthy was stretchered off with a suspected broken leg during the Everton-West Brom Premier League match.

The midfielder nicked the ball off West Brom star Salomón Rondón, who was about to shoot but caught McCarthy with the follow through.

The incident left Rondon in tears with Everton tweeting that McCarthy was “stretchered off with what looks like a broken leg”.

It is the latest blow for McCarthy, who has had a dreadful time with injuries of late. The 27-year-old only made his first Premier League start of the season against Bournemouth on 30 December, having recovered from a long-term setback.

According to reporters at the ground, a watching Seamus Coleman — who himself is in the process of recovering from a broken leg suffered during the Ireland-Wales Euro 2016 qualifier last March — left his seat after the incident possibly to check on the welfare of his club and international team-mate.

More to follow

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

