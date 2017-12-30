  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Returning James McCarthy makes second Premier League start of 2017 in Everton loss and all today's results

Meanwhile, Chelsea comfortably beat an out-of-sorts Stoke 5-0.

By AFP Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,258 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3774594
James McCarthy (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
James McCarthy (file pic).
James McCarthy (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

Updated at 17.20

CHELSEA CLIMBED INTO second place above Manchester United, who host Southampton later on Saturday, while Everton and Ireland star James McCarthy made only his second Premier League start of 2017 after returning from injury.

Antonio Conte’s side made the perfect start when German defender Antonio Rudiger rose above three Stoke defenders to head home from Willian’s free-kick in the third minute.

Eden Hazard was rested on the Chelsea bench, but his replacement Drinkwater did a passable impression of the brilliant Belgian, the midfielder bagging his first goal for the Blues with a blistering strike from the edge of the area in the ninth minute.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes’s decision to field a severely weakened team in the midst of the hectic festive fixture list was backfiring badly.

The visitors were three down by the 23rd minute when Pedro finished off Willian’s pass to put Chelsea on course for a fourth win in their last five league games.

Willian got on the scoresheet himself in the 73rd minute, stroking home a penalty awarded for a foul on the Brazilian, before wing-back Davide Zappacosta grabbed his first Premier League goal with two minutes remaining.

- Carvalhal makes his mark -

Carlos Carvalhal made an immediate impact at Swansea City as his new club climbed off the bottom of the table with a dramatic 2-1 win at Watford.

Carvalhal was the surprise choice to replaced the sacked Paul Clement just days after he’d been dismissed by second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

The Portuguese coach’s first game got off to a bad start when Andre Carrillo nodded home in the 11th minute.

But Carvalhal was heard lambasting his players at half-time and they responded to his words with four minutes when left Ghana striker Jordan Ayew equalised.

In a remarkable finale, Luciano Narsingh won it for Swansea in the 90th minute with a close-range finish.

Swansea are two points from safety after their first win in five games.

Ryan Fraser’s last-gasp goal clinched Bournemouth’s first win in nine matches as the struggling hosts beat Everton 2-1 at Dean Court to move out of the relegation zone.

Fraser side-footed Bournemouth ahead in the 33rd minute, only for Idrissa Gueye to equalise for Everton in the 57th minute.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce was unbeaten in seven games in all competitions since replacing Ronald Koeman, but Fraser ended that run with his 89th-minute strike.

Newcastle United are only one point above the bottom three after a dour 0-0 draw at home to Brighton and Hove Albion left them with just one win in 12 games.

Huddersfield Town and Burnley shared a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Premier League results on Saturday:

Chelsea 5 (Rudiger 3, Drinkwater 9, Pedro 23, Willian 73-pen, Zappacosta 88) Stoke 0

Liverpool 2 (Salah 52, 76) Leicester 1 (Vardy 3)

Bournemouth 2 (Fraser 33, 89) Everton 1 (Gueye 57)

Huddersfield 0 Burnley 0

Newcastle 0 Brighton 0

Watford 1 (Carrillo 11) Swansea 2 (Ayew 86, Narsingh 90)

Playing later (1730 GMT)

Manchester United v Southampton

- © AFP, 2017

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

£75 million man watches on as red-hot Salah inspires Liverpool to victory>

Honours even in vibrant Old Firm clash>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Worrying scenes as Lukaku carried off following clash of heads
Worrying scenes as Lukaku carried off following clash of heads
Returning James McCarthy makes second Premier League start of 2017 in Everton loss and all today's results
£75 million man watches on as red-hot Salah inspires Liverpool to victory
FOOTBALL
Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher
Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher
In-demand Evans looks to be on the way out as Pardew plans to bring in a striker
'My form is not really something I think about too much'
HURLING
Quiz: Do you know what county these 2017 hurling club winners are from?
Quiz: Do you know what county these 2017 hurling club winners are from?
18 for 18: Daire Connery a Cork hurling prospect that shone over the past year
'One of the greatest players to set foot on the playing field': Tributes pour in as Michael Fennelly retires
LIVERPOOL
As it happened: Liverpool v Leicester, Premier League
As it happened: Liverpool v Leicester, Premier League
Van Dijk's former boss believes he can become the world's best defender
How well do you remember the Premier League year?
MANCHESTER CITY
Young Irish midfielder Jack Byrne criticised by Oldham boss
Young Irish midfielder Jack Byrne criticised by Oldham boss
'I can't buy six players for £100m' - Mourinho complains again about Man City spending power
Hazard rejected Chelsea contract for potential Real Madrid transfer, reveals father

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie