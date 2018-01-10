292 days on from horror leg break, Ireland's captain returns to training

It won't be long now until Coleman is back in the blue of Everton.

10 MONTHS AFTER breaking his leg as a result of a reckless challenge from Neil Taylor in Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Wales, Seamus Coleman is back in training with Everton.

Toffees’ boss Sam Allardyce confirmed the news at the club’s annual general meeting last night and though it will be some time before Ireland play a meaningful fixture again, it’s still good news for the Donegal man and Everton.

Allardyce’s side have been operating with Jonjoe Kenny and others in Coleman’s absence this season, but most would expect the 29-year-old to slot back in when he’s fully fit.

“Seamus Coleman has just started training, Leighton Baines is a bit further off a return, we have Yannick back and, hopefully, James McCarthy can continue to improve us,” Allardyce told the AGM on Tuesday.

While no further details of his comeback were given, it’s doubtful Coleman will be rushed back given the nature of his injury.

