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Rob Finnerty on the ball for Galway. James Lawlor/INPHO
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Galway eventually shake off sticky Leitrim to continue Connacht five-in-a-row tilt

Letirm cut the gap to three in the closing minutes but Pádraic Joyce’s side managed to progress to the final.
5.33pm, 25 Apr 2026

Galway 1-20

Leitrim 2-12

GALWAY MANAGED TO survive a heroic Leitrim effort and return to the Connacht SFC final with a narrow five-point victory.

Pádraic Joyce’s side were six points clear when Oisín McLoughlin pounced on a rebound from a penalty to provide the first Leitrim goal in the 48th minute. The spot-kick was awarded after Galway goalkeeper Conor Flaherty received a black card for a foul on Fergal McLoughlin.

A Dylan McHugh goal shortly after appeared to put Galway back in control again, pushing the Connacht champions into a 1-17 to 1-7 lead.

But Leitrim responded once more after intercepting a kickout from Galway’s substitute keeper Connor Gleeson. Jack Kelly completed the counter-attack by palming the ball to the net to leave the scoreline reading 2-9 to 1-17 with six minutes remaining.

Paul Honeyman then cut the gap to just three with a brilliant two-pointer to set up a grandstand finish.

Galway managed to hold on however, as Rob Finnerty and substitute Shane Walsh added the insure points. 

It was an unconvincing win for Galway but the return of Walsh and Damien Comer provides a timely boost as they aim to complete a Connacht five-in-a-row against either Mayo or Roscommon.

More to follow…

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