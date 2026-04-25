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Spurs end 118-day wait for top-flight win but remain in relegation zone
Premier League 3pm results:
WEST HAM SCORED a late winner on Saturday to stay two points clear of Tottenham in the battle to avoid Premier League relegation on a day of breathless drama.
Spurs looked set to escape the bottom three with just minutes remaining after they took the lead against Wolves, and West Ham conceded an equaliser against Everton.
But substitute Callum Wilson scored a winner in the 92nd minute at the London Stadium to restore West Ham’s two-point cushion, with just four games to go.
Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham travelled to already-relegated Wolves without a Premier League win since December, but were blunt in attack.
But Joao Palhinha’s late goal secured a 1-0 win, and travelling Spurs fans celebrated wildly when they learned that Everton had levelled in the 88th minute.
At that stage, Spurs were out of the bottom three.
But West Ham were not finished, with Wilson adding a remarkable postscript.
Wolves and Burnley are already down, but the race to avoid the final relegation spot has effectively become a two-horse race between Tottenham and West Ham.
More to follow
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Relegation battle Relief Soccer Everton Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers