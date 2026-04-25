Five-goal Shamrock Rovers rally to dramatic derby victory over Shelbourne

Shamrock Rovers 5

Shelbourne 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

FIVE-STAR SHAMROCK ROVERS came from behind to earn an incredibly dramatic three points in the Ringsend Derby, as Shels Tallaght hijinks continued.

Having found themselves two down to Aoibhean Clancy’s thunderbolt and yet another Maeve Wollmer wonderstrike, Rovers rallied to hit five goals unanswered through five different goal-scorers, with Shelbourne’s Leah Doyle seeing red when her side led 2-1.

In the scorching South Dublin sunshine, the previously unbeaten visitors launched wave after wave of attacks on the Hoops defence racking up six corners within the first eight minutes.

And with just 10-minutes played they got the reward their blistering start deserved when Aoife Kelly cleverly teed up Clancy who smashed home from the edge of the area.

The hosts eventually settled and midway through the first half began to hit back. Left back Therese Kinnevey forced Mya Sanchez into an excellent fingertip save.

Having been the difference against Bohemians last week, the exciting Maeve Wollmer looked a real threat every time she received the ball.

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And just six minutes after the restart the 18-year-old picked up the ball wide on the left from Aoife Kelly, before cutting inside on her right foot and whipping an unstoppable strike into the top corner to double her side’s lead.

Ellen Molloy from the penalty spot 😍 pic.twitter.com/CjUCXTiXUk — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) April 25, 2026

But with 25-minutes left, the game completely flipped on its head. Roisín McGovern halved the deficit heading home another quality Molloy delivery.

Moments later Leah Doyle was then adjudged to have brought down Della Cowper-Gray, just inside the area, after the pacey Rovers substitute looked to have gotten on the wrong side of the defender in a foot race. Molloy kept cool in the sweltering heat to level from 12-yards.

And despite some valiant defending, the 10-player visitors fell behind when Mia Dodd played a raking ball over the top to find Sadhbh Doyle who broke the offside trap and rounded the helpless Sanchez.

Kinnevey made sure the points stayed in Tallaght when she reacted quickest to a goal mouth scrabble and finished well under pressure.

There was still time for Della Cowper-Gray to put the icing on the cake as the hosts made the most of their player advantage as she got on the end of a brilliant, low Ella Kelly cross to make it five.

Elsewhere in the Women’s League of Ireland Premier Division, an Emma Doherty hat-trick secured victory for Galway United against Cork City while Madison McGuane scored the only goal of the game for Treaty United in their win over Bohemians.

Peamount United and Sligo Rovers are currently tied at 1-1 in the second half, with Eleanor Ryan Doyle getting the equaliser for Peamount after Sydney Stephens put Sligo ahead.

WLOI Results:

Shamrock Rovers 5-2 Shelbourne

Cork City 0-3 Galway United

Bohemians 0-1 Treaty United

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Shamrock Rovers: Amanda Budden: Lauryn O’Callaghan, Maria Reynolds, Roisin McGovern, Therese Kinnevey; Katie O’Reilly (Alice Buggle, 79’), Ellen Molloy, Caitlin St. Leger (Mia Dodd, 57’) Sadhbh Doyle, Ella Kelly: Emily Corbet (Della Cowper-Gray, 57’)

Subs not used: Erica Turner, Laura Fanning, Taylor White, Kassie McLoughlin

Shelbourne: Mya Sanchez; Jess Gargan, Pearl Slattery, Maggie Pierce, Leah Doyle;

Aoibheann Clancy (Nia Hannon, 72’), Alex Kavanagh, Aoife Kelly; Becky Watkins, Maeve Wollmer, Brie Severns (Olivia Damico, 63’)

Subs not used: Jenna Willoughby, Keeva Keenan, Rachel Graham, Sarah McCaffrey, Madeleine McKinley, Lucy O’Rourke, Halle Harcourt,

Referee: Oisin Walsh