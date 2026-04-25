Irish pair on target in early Championship games

HULL’S SKY BET Championship play-off hopes were dealt a major setback as Jayden Fevrier’s second-half goal earned Charlton a 2-1 victory at The Valley.

The Addicks, who led through Charlie Kelman’s seventh goal of the campaign, ended a seven-game winless run and mathematically secured their safety.

John Egan had headed the Tigers level at the end of the first half, but they have not picked up a victory in their last six matches, taking four points from a possible 18, as they failed to jump back above Wrexham and into the top six.

Hull were forced into an early change with Eliot Matazo, making his first appearance since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February 2025, going off in the 11th minute.

Charlton opened the scoring in the 20th minute through a sublime strike by Kelman. He raced on to Conor Coady’s through ball, cut inside Semi Ajayi and found the top-right corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

The Addicks were good value for their lead after making a fast start.

Hull began to make some forward forays of their own in the closing stages of the first half but took until the fifth minute of seven additional minutes to really threaten Thomas Kaminski’s goal. Top scorer Joe Gelhardt put his shot narrowly past a post from Liam Millar’s cross.

It was a mistake by Harry Clarke which led to the Tigers equalising with seconds left of the first half.

The Ipswich loanee’s misdirected header went out for a corner when the wing-back was under next to no pressure. Substitute Paddy McNair’s deep delivery was nodded home from a tight angle by Egan – with goal-line technology notifying referee Tom Nield that the ball had gone over before it was hacked clear.

Fevrier produced an excellent cross which just evaded Harvey Knibbs, while Gelhardt could only fire wide at the other end after Millar’s shot was blocked.

Fevrier restored Charlton’s lead in the 68th minute — the first time they have scored twice in a Championship match since 31 January.

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The on-loan Stockport forward produced a mazy dribble before sending a low left-footed finish past Ivor Pandur from 20 yards.

Kaminski held Mohamed Belloumi’s shot as Hull, who have not won their final away league game for 19 successive seasons, tried to mount a response.

The Charlton keeper had a let-off after his poor punch dropped for McNair, but the Northern Irishman failed to get a proper connection on his volley.

Lyndon Dykes forced Pandur into a fingertip save as Hull started to leave gaps at the back.

Fevrier had a chance to add a third, but the ball was cleared off the line in stoppage time.

Watford's James Abankwah (centre) celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough’s hopes of winning automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship remain alive after they thrashed Watford 5-1 at the Riverside.

With second-placed Ipswich drawing at West Brom, Kim Hellberg’s side have moved to within a point of the top-two positions with one game to play, although Ipswich still have a game in hand as the promotion battle heads towards its climax.

Boro’s 5-1 victory was their joint-biggest win of the season and came courtesy of doubles from Morgan Whittaker and Tommy Conway, plus a goal from David Strelec.

Watford’s goal came at the start of the second half from James Abankwah, but while the visitors were a match for their opponents for most of the first period, they were comprehensively outplayed after the break.

Boro’s sixth-minute opener was a spectacular effort, with Whittaker firing a 30-yard free-kick over the Watford wall and into the top left-hand corner.

Watford came close to claiming an equaliser when Luca Kjerrumgaard fired just wide after Edo Kayembe crossed from the left, and struck the woodwork towards the end of the first half when Boro goalkeeper Sol Brynn touched Kjerrumgaard’s low strike on to the post.

Boro’s attacking lacked much of its usual cohesion, but just as Watford looked to be getting on top, the home side doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time.

Alex Gilbert’s pass released Whittaker into the right of the box, and when the winger slid over a low cross from the right, Strelec bundled home from close range.

Watford did not really deserve to be two goals behind at the break, and the visitors halved their deficit within three minutes of the restart.

Middlesbrough’s defence failed to adequately deal with a corner, and when the ball was returned to the 18-yard box, Abankwah lifted a shot beyond Brynn.

However, 10 minutes later, Boro restored their two-goal lead as Whittaker claimed his second goal of the game. Matt Targett’s low cross was deflected into his path and, from an acute angle, Whittaker swept home a fine finish.

Boro missed their leading scorer badly when he was sidelined for five matches recently, and Whittaker, who also smacked a long-range strike against the crossbar moments before he was substituted in the second half, now has 14 goals this season, cementing his place at the top of the Teessiders’ scoring charts.

Boro added a fourth goal from the spot with 15 minutes left, with Tommy Conway converting after Abankwah handled from Targett’s corner.

And Conway completed the scoring with his second goal in stoppage time, turning neatly in the box before firing home a low finish.

West Bromwich Albion players at the final whistle. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, West Brom confirmed their Sky Bet Championship status for a second time in a week after they held promotion-chasing Ipswich to a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Albion were hit with a two-point deduction for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules on Friday evening, to leave them mathematically vulnerable to relegation with two matches left of their season.

A point here, though, meant they cannot be caught, and Oxford have been relegated.

For Ipswich, they move back into second place, with all eyes on their meeting with top-two rivals Southampton on Tuesday evening.